COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 12 Recap

Slight changes are taking place in the middle portions of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference basketball standings as the KCAC settles into the middle portion of the 2025-26 season, but the teams at the top of the standings remain the same.

Slight jostling occurred in the KCAC men’s basketball standings this past week, but Oklahoma Wesleyan remains atop of the standings with a 16-2, 11-1 record. Bethel is in 2nd at 15-4, 10-2, followed by Friends (14-5, 9-3) and McPherson (13-6, 9-4). Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 9th place with a 7-12, 5-7 record.

Evangel continues to lead the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 16-2, 12-0 record while Friends is in 2nd place with a 16-2, 10-2 record, followed by Saint Mary at 13-6, 10-2 and Sterling at 13-5, 9-3. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 8th with an 8-8, 6-6 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion basketball team lost 72-71 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Lions defeated McPherson 83-51 on Saturday. … The Lion men’s basketball team lost 82-61 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lions lost 85-70 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team competed in a dual against William Jewell on Friday. … The Lion men’s wrestling team defeated York 52-4 on Thursday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Sterling 83-68 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Friends 76-67 on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 91-88 on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 100-66 against Friends on Saturday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team has been discontinued starting January 1, 2026.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team lost 64-62 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Ottawa 80-78 on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 98-58 on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Ottawa 86-76 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Avila 72-71 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Kansas Wesleyan 96-89 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team defeated Avila 82-61 on Wednesday. The Valor lost 72-70 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Southwestern 87-66 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 76-67 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Falcons men’s basketball team lost 74-71 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Bethany 100-66 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team lost 35-15 against Ottawa on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team defeated Ottawa 33-12 on Wednesday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team defeated McPherson 86-55 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 96-89 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 84-72 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Evangel 72-70 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team lost 86-55 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 83-51 against Avila on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 84-72 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Avila 85-70 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 56-50 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 71-59 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 90-81 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated York 86-45 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team lost 42-6 against Saint Mary on Friday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 56-50 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 80-78 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 90-81 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Braves lost 86-76 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team defeated York 44-5 on Tuesday. The Lady Braves defeated Friends 35-15 on Wednesday. … The Braves men’s wrestling team defeated York 41-11 on Tuesday. The Braves lost 33-12 against Friends on Wednesday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated York 82-54 on Wednesday. The Lady Spires defeated Tabor 55-53 on Saturday. … Men’s Basketball – The Spires men’s basketball team defeated York 91-81 on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Tabor 101-87 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team competed in the York Open on Saturday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 42-6 on Friday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 87-66 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 85-56 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Friends 74-71 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 86-59 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 83-68 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Southwestern 85-56 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 91-88 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 86-59 against Southwestern on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team defeated Bethel 64-62 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 55-53 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bluejays men’s basketball team lost 98-58 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 101-87 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 82-54 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 71-59 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 91-81 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 86-45 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 44-5 against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Midland 26-21 on Friday. The Lady Panthers finished with three placers and one individual champion on Saturday in the York Open. … The Panther men’s wrestling team 41-11 against Ottawa on Tuesday. The Panthers lost 52-4 against Avila on Thursday.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 11 1 16 2

Bethel 10 2 15 4

Friends 9 3 14 5

McPherson 9 3 13 6

Evangel 8 4 12 7

Southwestern 7 5 13 5

Ottawa 5 7 9 11

Avila 5 7 10 9

Kan. Wesleyan 5 7 7 12

Saint Mary 5 7 11 7

Sterling 4 8 7 12

York 3 9 5 15

Bethany 2 10 6 14

Tabor 1 11 3 16

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 12 0 16 2

Friends 10 2 16 2

Saint Mary 10 2 13 6

Sterling 9 3 13 5

Bethany 8 4 10 10

Bethel 7 5 10 8

Tabor 6 6 9 10

Kan. Wesleyan 6 6 8 8

Ottawa 5 7 10 9

Avila 4 8 7 12

McPherson 3 9 7 12

Okla. Wesleyan 3 9 6 12

York 1 11 5 14

Southwestern 0 12 4 14