COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 11 Recap

Things are beginning to settle into a groove in the 2025-26 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference winter sports season as both the men’s and women’s basketball standings remain the same atop the standings with some shifting taking place in the lower portions of each standing.

The KCAC men’s basketball standings remained the same atop the standings as Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the way with a 14-2, 9-1 record followed by Friends and Bethel, who are tied for 2nd and 3rd with identical 13-4, 8-2 records while Evangel and McPherson remain tied for 4th and 5th with identical 11-6, 7-3 records.

Evangel continues to lead the way atop the KCAC women’s basketball standings with a 14-2, 10-0 record while Friends remains in 2nd place at 15-1, 9-1, followed by Sterling in third at 12-4, 8-2 and Saint Mary remains in fourth place with an 11-6, 8-2 record.

The Kansas Wesleyan men are currently 10th with a 6-11, 4-6 record while the Kansas Wesleyan women are currently 8th with a 7-7, 5-5 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Lion basketball team defeated Ottawa 68-67 on Wednesday. The Lady Lions lost 90-67 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lions men’s basketball team defeated Ottawa 95-75 on Wednesday. The Lions defeated Kansas Wesleyan 75-71 on Saturday. … The Lady Lion wrestling team lost 27-21 in a KCAC dual against Saint Mary on Thursday. … The Lion men’s wresting team went 2-2 on Friday in the Missouri Valley Duals. The Lions defeated St. Ambrose 29-23 and Dakota Wesleyan 35-24. The Lions lost 34-15 against Marian and 33-12 against Lindsey Wilson.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team defeated Tabor 57-56 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 87-60 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Swede men’s basketball team defeated Tabor 97-90 on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 80-60 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team’s dual against Saint Mary scheduled for Monday was postponed. The Swedes competed in the Hastings Open on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 81-75 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 85-75 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s basketball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 72-68 on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Saint Mary 73-61 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team defeated Southwestern 98-44 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Bethany 87-60 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s basketball team lost 87-74 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Valor defeated Bethany 80-60 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team defeated Sterling 84-72 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 69-61 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team defeated Sterling 76-58 on Wednesday. The Falcons lost 71-70 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team defeated York 42-5 on Friday in a KCAC dual. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team finished in 7th place with 47.5 points on Sunday in the Kansas Newman Jet Open. The Falcons went 1-1 on Thursday as they defeated Midland 41-10 but lost 37-13 against Concordia. The Falcons defeated York 52-6 on Friday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team lost 81-75 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Avila 90-67 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s basketball team lost 72-68 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Coyotes lost 75-71 against Avila on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team defeated York 82-77 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Southwestern 67-64 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team defeated York 108-104 in overtime on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Southwestern 79-64 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team lost 88-60 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 69-61 against Friends on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s basketball team defeated Spurgeon 127-106 on Monday. The Eagles defeated Saint Mary 80-75 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Friends 71-70 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team went 0-4 on Friday in the Missouri Valley duals. The Eagles lost 33-16 against Midway, 42-3 against St. Ambrose, 40-12 against Colby and 36-9 against William Woods. The Eagles competed in the Hastings Open on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team lost 68-67 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Tabor 67-61 on Saturday. … The Braves men’s basketball team lost 95-75 against Avila on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Tabor 85-80 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team will return to action on Tuesday in a KCAC dual against York. … The Braves men’s wrestling team finished in 8th place with 46.5 points on Sunday in the Kansas Newman Jet Open.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 88-60 on Wednesday. The Lady Spires defeated Bethel 85-75 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s basketball team lost 80-75 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Spires lost 73-61 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Spire wresting team defeated York 28-20 on Sunday in a KCAC dual. The Lady Spires defeated Avila 27-21 on Thursday. … The Spire men’s wrestling team defeated York 53-0 on Sunday in a KCAC dual. The Spires’ dual against Bethany scheduled for Monday was postponed. The Spires went 4-0 on Friday in the Missouri Valley duals as they defeated Dakota Wesleyan 33-15, William Woods 33-20, Marian 27-22 and Linsey Wilson 24-24 via a tiebreaker.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team lost 98-44 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 67-64 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team defeated Evangel 87-74 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 79-64 against McPherson on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team lost 84-72 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated York 105-80 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team lost 76-58 against Friends on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 56-52 against York on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team lost 57-56 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 67-61 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team lost 97-90 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 85-80 against Ottawa on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team lost 82-77 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 105-80 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Panther men’s basketball team lost 108-104 in overtime against McPherson on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Sterling 56-52 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team lost 28-20 against Saint Mary on Sunday in a KCAC dual. The Lady Panthers lost 42-5 against Friday on Friday. … The Panther men’s wrestling team lost 53-0 against Saint Mary on Sunday in a KCAC dual. The Panthers lost 52-6 against Friends on Friday.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 9 1 14 2

Friends 8 2 13 4

Bethel 8 2 13 4

Evangel 7 3 11 6

McPherson 7 3 11 6

Ottawa 5 5 9 9

Southwestern 5 5 11 5

Avila 5 5 10 7

Sterling 4 6 7 10

Kan. Wesleyan 4 6 6 11

Saint Mary 3 7 9 7

York 3 7 5 13

Tabor 1 9 3 14

Bethany 1 9 5 13

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Evangel 10 0 14 2

Friends 9 1 15 1

Sterling 8 2 12 4

Saint Mary 8 2 11 6

Bethel 6 4 9 7

Bethany 6 4 8 10

Tabor 5 5 8 9

Kan. Wesleyan 5 5 7 7

Ottawa 4 6 9 8

Avila 3 7 6 11

McPherson 3 7 7 10

Okla. Wesleyan 2 8 5 11

York 1 9 5 12

Southwestern 0 10 4 12