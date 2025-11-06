COLLEGE – KCAC Winter Week 1 Recap

While the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference still has a couple weeks of competition remaining in the 2025 fall campaign, the 2025-26 KCAC winter season is fully underway.

While KCAC intra-league competitions are still in the future, KCAC schools have begun their 2025-26 basketball and wrestling seasons.

Most of the different KCAC schools which compete in wrestling had their season openers at the Friends Falcon Invitational this past weekend while some saw competition in different duals. Each school, which competes in wrestling, has their respective highlights listed below.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective winter sports to open the 2025-26 seasons:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team opened the season on Sunday, October 26 when it lost 81-65 against Omaha. The Lady Eagles defeated Cottey College 77-49 on Tuesday, October 28. The Lady Eagles lost 62-52 against Mid-America Nazarene on Friday, October 31. The Lady Eagles lost 78-68 against Park on Saturday, November 1. The Lady Eagle’s scheduled game against Kansas Christian on Tuesday was canceled. … The Eagle men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday, October 24 with an 84-79 against the University of Health, Science & Pharmacy of St. Louis. The Eagles defeated William Woods 90-70 on Thursday, October 30. The Eagles defeated Missouri Valley 77-70 on Saturday, November 1. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday October 31-November 1 at the Friends tournament where they had eight individual competitors including Haley Ward, who earned three individual victories in the 207-pound division. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team opened the season losing 41-3 in a dual against Emry Riddle on Friday, October 31. The Eagles competed in the Friends tournament on Friday and Saturday where Caleb Sharpe notched five wins on the day, Jase Motlagh, Jeremiah Voliva and Alex Nunez each picked up three victories, and Luis Rodriguez recorded two.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team opened the season on Tuesday, October 28 when they lost 87-57 against Hastings. The Lady Swedes lost 83-78 against Benedictine on Friday, October 31. The Lady Swedes defeated John Brown 63-55 on Saturday, November 1. … The Swede men’s basketball team opened the season with a 73-71 victory against Oklahoma Panhandle on Friday, October 31. The Swedes lost 94-75 against Haskell on Monday. … The Swede men’s wrestling team opened the season on Friday and Saturday in the Friends tournament where the Swedes had four entries, but none of them were able to earn any victories.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher basketball team opened the season with a 78-59 victory against William Penn on Friday, October 31. The Lady Threshers lost 100-75 against Dakota Baptist on Saturday, November 1. The Lady Swedes lost 81-68 against Northern Oklahoma on Sunday, November 2. … The Thresher men’s basketball team opened the season on Thursday, October 23 with a 94-68 victory against Oklahoma Panhandle. The Threshers defeated Central Methodist 76-71 on Friday, October 31. The Threshers lost 79-69 against Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday, November 1.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team opened the season with a 133-30 victory against Crowley’s Ridge on Thursday, October 30. The Lady Valor lost 82-74 against Columbia on Tuesday. … The Valor men’s basketball team opened the season on Monday, October 27 with a 125-81 victory against Central Christian. The Valor lost 91-81 against Dordt on Thursday, October 30. The Valor defeated Central Baptist 108-90 on Friday, October 31. The Valor lost 80-74 against Missouri-Kansas City on Monday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team opened the season on Saturday, October 25 when they defeated Mid-America Christian 81-68. The Lady Falcons defeated Baker 88-67 on Thursday, October 30. The Lady Falcons defeated Hastings 104-102 in double overtime on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s basketball team opened the season on Saturday, October 25 when they lost 95-87 against Iowa Northwestern. The Falcons defeated Baker 107-68 on Thursday, October 30. … The Lady Falcon wrestling team opened the season on Friday and Saturday, October 31, November 1, hosting a tournament where the Lady Falcons had four wrestlers place in the top five individually. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday October 31, and Saturday, November 1 hosting their own tournament where they had three individual placers, including two 2nd place finishers and one third place finisher.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team opened the season on Friday, October 31 losing 81-61 against Dakota Wesleyan. The Lady Coyotes defeated William Penn 71-45 on Saturday, November 1. … The Coyote men’s basketball team opened the season losing 81-69 against Nebraska Wesleyan on Friday, October 31. The Coyotes lost 82-70 against Central Methodist on Saturday, November 1.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team opened the season with a 79-52 victory against Randall on Friday, October 31. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Cottey College 77-47 on Saturday, November 1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 67-59 against Central Christian on Tuesday. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team opened the season with a 77-66 victory against Doane on Thursday, October 30. Tue Bulldogs lost 80-70 against Central Christian on Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team opened the season on Saturday, October 25 when they lost 69-57 against Oklahoma City. The Lady Eagles defeated Louisiana State-Alexandria 73-64 on Friday, October 31. The Lady Eagles defeated Texas A&M Texarkana 71-49 on Saturday, November 1. … The Eagle men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday, October 31 with an 81-63 victory against Georgia Gwinnett. The Eagles lost 73-70 against Langston on Saturday, November 1. The Eagles defeated Mid-America Nazarene 76-59 on Tuesday. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday October, 31-November 1 at the Friends tournament where they had five individuals competing and those five combined for a 10-8 overall record.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave basketball team opened the season with a 97-49 victory against Kansas Christian on Friday, October 31. The Lady Braves defeated Baker 91-56 on Monday. … The Braves men’s basketball team opened the season on Thursday, October 23 with an 80-60 victory against Hesston. The Braves defeated Haskell 103-81 on Tuesday, October 28. The Braves defeated Baker 82-81 on Monday. … The Lady Brave wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday, October 31-November 1 where the Lady Braves finished with 7 individual top finishers, including 4 4th place finishers, two 3rd place finishers and one 2nd place finisher. … The Brave men’s wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday October 31-November 1 at the Friends tournament where Julian Gorring captured an individual first place finish.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team lost 91-70 against College of the Ozarks to open the season on Saturday, November 1. The Lady Spire defeated Graceland 76-58 on Tuesday. … The Spire men’s basketball team opened the season with a 71-69 victory against Langston on Friday, October 31. The Spire defeated Geogia Gwinnett 88-80 on Saturday, November 1. The Spire defeated Midland 79-65 on Tuesday. … The Lady Spire wrestling team opened the season on Friday, October 31-Saturday, November 1 at the Friends tournament where Destiny Jones captured an individual championship. … The Spire men’s wrestling team opened the season on Friday, Saturday, October 31-November 1 in the Friends tournament where Josey Jernegan finished in 4th place individually.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team opened the season on Monday, October 27 with an 68-51 victory against Manhattan Christian. Peru State defeated the Lady Moundbuilders 80-62 on Wednesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team opened the season on Tuesday, October 28 with a 101-63 victory against Hesston. The Moundbuilders defeated Randall 110-56 on Monday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team opened the season on Tuesday, October 28 when it lost 77-72 against Haskell. The Lady Warriors defeated Hastings 94-91 on Tuesday. … The Warrior men’s basketball team opened the season on Friday, October 31 losing 73-68 against Manhattan Christian. The Warriors lost 77-72 against Central Christian on Saturday, November 1. The Warriors defeated Barclay 100-59 on Tuesday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay basketball team opened the season on Saturday, October 24 losing 76-66 against Briar Cliff. The Lady Bluejays defeated John Brown 73-65 on Friday, October 31. The Lady Bluejays defeated Benedictine 57-47 on Saturday, November 1. … The Bluejay men’s basketball team opened the season on Monday, October 27 when it lost 75-70 against Doane. The Bluejays lost 85-70 against Concordia on Friday, October 31. The Bluejays defeated Mount Mary 76-68 on Saturday, November 1.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team opened the season on Saturday, October 25 when they defeated Hesston 73-70. The Lady Panthers lost 55-49 on Monday, October 27 against College of Saint Mary. The Lady Panthers defeated Kansas Christian 100-47 on Thursday, October 30. The Lady Panthers lost 104-33 against South Dakota on Monday. The Lady Panthers defeated Ecclesia 94-30 on Tuesday. … The Panther men’s basketball team opened the season on Saturday, October 25 when they defeated Hesston 87-60. The Panthers lost 101-80 against Peru State on Monday, October 27. The Panthers lost 87-53 against Grand View on Tuesday. … The Lady Panther wrestling team opened the season on Saturday, November 1 in the Luther Hill Invitational in Iowa where they earned two 3rd-place finishes, one 4th place finish and one 7th place finish. … The Panther men’s wrestling team opened the season on Saturday, October 25 when they lost two matches, falling 48-3 against Saint Ambrose and 42-3 against Missouri Baptist. The Panthers competed in the Friends tournament on Friday, Saturday October 31-November 1 where the Panthers had three individual competitors including Dayton Fraser, who earned two individual victories.

2025-26 KCAC Men’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Saint Mary 0 0 3 0

Ottawa 0 0 3 0

Avila 0 0 3 0

Southwestern 0 0 2 0

McPherson 0 0 1 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 2 1

Bethel 0 0 2 1

Evangel 0 0 2 2

Friends 0 0 1 1

Bethany 0 0 1 1

Sterling 0 0 1 2

Tabor 0 0 1 2

York 0 0 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 2

2025-26 KCAC Women’s Basketball Standings

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 0 0 3 0

Ottawa 0 0 2 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 2 1

McPherson 0 0 2 1

Tabor 0 0 2 1

York 0 0 3 2

Evangel 0 0 1 1

Bethel 0 0 1 1

Saint Mary 0 0 1 1

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 1 1

Sterling 0 0 1 1

Southwestern 0 0 1 1

Bethany 0 0 1 3

Avila 0 0 1 3