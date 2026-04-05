COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 12 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has entered the Easter break with teams looking to find a groove to propel them into the home stretch of the 2026 spring athletic season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in this past week in baseball and softbaall:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team got swept by Oklahoma Wesleyan 7-3, 6-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles split with McPherson on Friday, losing the 1st game 9-8 and winning the 2nd game 9-0. … The Eagle baseball team swept Missouri Valley 20-6, 11-4 on Tuesday. The Eagles lost 10-1 against Friends on Friday. The Eagles lost 14-4 against Friends on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team got swept 10-2, 10-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes split with Southwestern on Saturday, winning the 1st game 9-6 and losing the 2nd game 3-0. … The Swede baseball team lost 11-9 against Sterling on Tuesday. The Swedes lost 6-2 against Tabor on Friday. The Swedes swept Tabor 13-3, 10-4 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team split with Tabor on Thursday, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 5-2. The Lady Threshers were swept 8-5, 5-3 by Ottawa on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team swept Friends 7-3, 6-0 on Monday. The Lady Valor split with Saint Mary on Thursday, winning the first game 2-0 and losing the 2nd game 2-1. The Lady Valor spilt with Sterling on Friday, losing the 1st game 2-1 and winning the 2nd game 15-0. … The Valor baseball team lost 19-9 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Valor defeated Sterling 18-17 on Thursday. The Valor got swept 9-8, 7-1 by Sterling on Friday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team got swept 7-3, 6-0 by Evangel on Monday. The Lady Falcon softball team swept Sterling 1-0, 8-4 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons swept Saint Mary 5-4, 6-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon baseball team defeated Oklahoma City 16-12 on Tuesday. The Falcons defeated Avila 10-1 on Friday. The Falcons defeated Avila 14-4 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team swept Bethany 10-2, 10-4 on Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes swept Oklahoma Wesleyan 8-5, 5-4 on Saturday. … The Coyote baseball team defeated Concordia 4-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes swept Hesston on Thursday, winning 8-1 and 9-1. The Coyotes swept Hesston 21-2, 8-1 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 7-1, 4-0 by York on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs split with Avila on Friday, winning the 1st game 9-8 and losing the 2nd game 9-0. … The Bulldog baseball team defeated York 9-1 on Friday. The Bulldogs swept York 16-3, 5-4 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Avila 7-3, 6-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles were swept 8-5, 5-4 by Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Evangel 19-9 on Tuesday. The Eagles defeated Ottawa 7-3 on Friday. The Eagles swept Ottawa 9-6, 7-1 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team swept Southwestern 14-1, 8-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Braves swept Bethel 8-5, 5-3 on Saturday. … The Brave baseball team defeated Central Christian 11-6 on Tuesday. The Braves lost 7-3 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. The Braves got swept 9-6, 7-1 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team split with Evangel on Thursday, losing the first game 2-0 and winning the 2nd game 2-1. The Lady Spires were swept 5-4, 6-0 by Friends on Saturday. … The Spires baseball team defeated Baker 3-1 on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Southwestern 9-6 on Friday. The Spires swept Southwestern 11-6, 13-6 on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team got swept 14-1, 8-3 on Tuesday. The Lady Moundbuilders split with Bethany on Saturday, losing the 1st game 9-6 and winning the 2nd game 3-0. … The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 7-5 against Southwest Christian on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders lost 9-6 against Saint Mary on Friday. The Moundbuilders were swept 11-6, 13-6 by Saint Mary on Saturday.

STERLING

Softball – The Lady Warrior softball team got swept 1-0, 8-4 by Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors split with Evangel on Friday, winning the 1st game 2-1 and losing the 2nd game 15-0.

The Warrior baseball team defeated Bethany 11-9 on Tuesday. The Warriors lost 18-17 against Evangel on Thursday. The Warriors swept Evangel 9-8, 7-1 on Friday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team spilt with Kansas Newman on Monday, winning the 1st game 14-9 and losing the 2nd game 17-2. The Lady Bluejays split with Bethel on Thursday, losing the first game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 5-2. The Lady Bluejays split with York on Saturday, wining the opener 12-3 and losing the 2nd game 12-3. … The Bluejay baseball team defeated Bethany 6-2 on Friday. The Bluejays were swept 13-3, 10-4 by Bethany on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team swept McPherson 7-1, 4-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers split with Tabor on Saturday, losing the 1st game 12-3 and winning the 2nd game 12-3. … Baseball – The Panther baseball team lost 5-4 against Bellevue on Tuesday. The Panthers lost 9-1 against McPherson on Friday. The Panthers were swept 16-3, 5-4 by McPherson on Saturday.