COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 11 Recap

Another spring athletics week is complete in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and teams are beginning to make a name for themselves in the 2026 KCAC Spring athletic season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school baseball and softball teams did in this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Saint Mary 4-0 and 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles swept Bethany 8-4 and 5-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team lost 13-9 against York on Sunday. The Eagles defeated Saint Mary 3-2 on Wednesday. The Eagles split with Bethany on Saturday, losing the 1st game 6-0 and winning the 2nd game 6-1.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team swept Sterling 2-1 and 4-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes got swept 8-4, 5-1 by Avila on Saturday. … The Swede baseball team split with Avila on Saturday, winning the first game 6-0 and losing the 2nd game 6-1.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher softball team split a doubleheader with McPherson on Tuesday, losing the first game 2-1 and winning the 2nd game 16-15.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team swept Ottawa 6-1, 3-2 on Tuesday. The Lady Valor swept McPherson 5-0 and 10-2 on Saturday. … The Valor baseball team defeated Hannibal LaGrange 14-4 on Tuesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team swept Tabor 9-2 and 11-7 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons split with Ottawa on Saturday, losing the first game 2-1 and winning the 2nd game 2-0. … The Falcon baseball team lost 9-4 against Kansas Wesleyan on Sunday. The Falcons lost 14-2 against Sterling on Tuesday. The Falcons defeated Tabor 7-6 on Friday. The Falcons split with Tabor on Saturday, losing the first game 5-4 and winning the 2nd game 5-2.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team split a doubleheader with York on Tuesday, losing the first game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 7-0. The Lady Coyotes swept Southwestern 8-0 and 5-0 on Saturday. …. The Coyote baseball team defeated Friends 9-4 on Sunday. The Coyotes defeated York 12-0 on Tuesday. The Coyotes defeated Ottawa 12-5 on Friday. The Coyotes split with Ottawa on Saturday, winning the first game 6-5 and losing the 2nd game 3-2.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team split a doubleheader with Bethel on Tuesday, winning the first game 2-1 and losing the 2nd game 16-15. The Lady Eagles were swept 5-0 and 10-2 by Evangel on Saturday. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 24-9 against Tabor on Tuesday. The Bulldogs swept Southwestern 20-3 and 23-4 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team swept Southwestern 11-0 and 10-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Eagles swept Sterling 7-3, 7-3 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Southwestern 11-5 on Tuesday. The Eagles swept York 5-2, 5-3 on Friday. The Eagles defeated York 22-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team got swept 6-1, 3-2 by Evangel on Tuesday. The Lady Braves split with Friends on Saturday, winning the first game 2-0 and losing the 2nd game 2-1. … The Braves baseball team lost 12-5 against Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. The Braves split with Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday, losing the first game 6-5 and winning the 2nd game 3-2.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team got swept 3-0 and 4-0 by Avila on Tuesday. The Lady Spires got swept 8-1 and 9-8 by Mid-America Nazarene on Wednesday. The Lady Spire split with Tabor on Saturday, winning the first game 5-3 and losing the 2nd game 7-5. … The Spire baseball team lost 3-2 against Avila on Wednesday. The Spires defeated Sterling 6-5 on Friday. The Spires got swept 11-3, 6-5 by Sterling on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders softball team got swept 11-0 and 10-0 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Lady Moundbuilders got swept 12-5 and 9-4 by Kansas Christian on Thursday. The Lady Moundbuilders were swept 8-0 and 5-0 by Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 11-5 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders got swept by McPherson 20-3 and 23-4 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team got swept 2-1 and 4-2 by Bethany on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors were swept 7-3 and 7-3 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Warrior baseball team defeated Friends 14-2 on Tuesday. The Warriors lost 6-5 on Friday against Saint Mary. The Warriors swept Saint Mary 11-3, 6-5 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team got swept 9-2, 11-7 by Friends on Tuesday. The Lady Bluejays split with Saint Mary on Saturday, losing the first game 5-3 and winning the 2nd game 7-5. … The Bluejay baseball team defeated McPherson 24-9 on Tuesday. The Bluejays lost 7-6 against Friends on Friday. The Bluejays split with Friends on Saturday, winning the first game 5-4 and losing the 2nd game 5-2.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team split a doubleheader with Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 7-0. … The Panther baseball team defeated Avila 13-9 on Sunday. The Panthers lost 12-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Panthers got swept 5-2, 5-3 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. The Panthers lost 22-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.