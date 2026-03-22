COLLEGE – KCAC Spring Week 10 Recap

Mother Nature has allowed the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference to get into full gear for the 2026 spring seasons with KCAC baseball and softball teams competing in multiple intra-KCAC contests thus far this season.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle softball team split with Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday, winning the opener 8-5 and losing the 2nd game 5-3. The Lady Eagles swept Tabor 4-1 and 9-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team lost 17-9 against Evangel on Tuesday. The Eagles split with York on Saturday, losing the first game 9-5 and winning the 2nd game 13-9.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede softball team got swept 6-4 and 12-4 by Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes split with Friends on Saturday, winning the first game 3-1 and losing the 2nd game 11-5. … The Swede baseball team lost to York 12-4 on Wednesday. The Swedes defeated Saint Mary 6-5 on Friday. The Swedes swept Saint Mary 17-7 and 9-2 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers softball team swept Southwestern 9-1 and 11-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers split with Saint Mary on Saturday, winning 5-4 and losing 11-6.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor softball team swept York 8-0 and 8-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor swept Kansas Wesleyan 6-4 and 4-0 on Saturday. … The Valor baseball team defeated Avila 17-9 on Tuesday. The Valor defeated Tabor 12-5 on Friday. The Valor split with Tabor on Saturday, winning the first game 10-8 and losing the 2nd game 10-5.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon softball team split with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the 2nd game 7-1. The Lady Falcons split with Bethany on Saturday, losing 3-1 and winning 11-5. … The Falcon baseball team defeated Southwestern 8-3 on Tuesday. The Falcons split with Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday, losing 13-12 in the first game and winning the 2nd game 13-6.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote softball team split with Avila on Wednesday, losing the opener 8-5 and winning the 2nd game 5-2. The Lady Coyotes were swept 6-4 and 4-0 by Evangel on Saturday. … The Coyote baseball team defeated McPherson 13-2 on Tuesday. The Coyotes split with Friends on Saturday, winning the opener 13-12 and losing the 2nd game 13-6.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog softball team got swept 5-4 and 16-6 by Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs swept Hesston 14-5 and 9-2 on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs were swept 17-3 and 7-0 by Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bulldog baseball team lost 13-2 against Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 11-10 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. The Bulldogs split with Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday, winning the opener 9-5 and losing the 2nd game 11-10.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle softball team split with Friends on Wednesday, losing the first game 3-2 and winning the 2nd game 7-1. The Lady Eagles swept York 13-6 and 13-8 on Saturday. … The Eagle baseball team defeated McPherson 11-10 on Friday. The Eagles split with McPherson on Saturday, losing 9-5 in the first game and winning 11-10 in the 2nd game.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave softball team swept Saint Mary 5-3 and 12-8 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves swept McPherson 17-3 and 7-0 on Saturday. … The Braves baseball team defeated Tabor 11-6 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Reinhardt 7-5 on Friday. The Braves swept Reinhardt 10-7 and 11-0 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire softball team got swept 5-3 and 12-8 by Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Spires split with Bethel on Saturday, losing 5-4 and winning 11-5. … The Spire baseball team lost 24-4 against Mid-America Nazarene on Wednesday. The Spires lost 6-5 against Bethany on Friday. The Spires got swept 17-7 and 9-2 by Bethany on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders got swept 9-1 and 11-1 by Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders split with Sterling on Saturday, losing 5-3 and winning 8-6. … The Moundbuilders baseball team lost 8-3 against Friends on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 12-9 on Friday. The Moundbuilders swept Sterling on Saturday, winning 14-12 and 3-2.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior softball team swept McPherson 5-4 and 16-6 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors split with Southwestern on Saturday, winning 5-3 and losing 8-6. … The Warrior baseball team lost 12-9 against Southwestern on Friday. The Warriors got swept 14-12 and 3-2 by Southwestern on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay softball team swept Bethany 6-4 and 12-4 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays got swept 4-1 and 9-1 by Avila on Saturday. … The Bluejay baseball team lost 11-6 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Bluejays split with Evangel on Saturday losing 10-8 in the first game and winning the 2nd game 10-5.

YORK

The Lady Panther softball team got swept 8-0 and 8-0 by Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers got swept 13-6 and 13-8 by Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Panther baseball team defeated Bethany 12-4 on Wednesday. The Panthers split with Avila on Saturday, winning the first game 9-5 and losing the 2nd game 13-9.