COLLEGE – KCAC Final Winter Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference saw its 2025-26 winter season come to an end on Friday when its final basketball team, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagle men, got eliminated from the 2026 NAIA national tournament.

The KCAC had eight different basketball teams qualify for the NAIA national tournament, five of those teams won in the opening round, but only Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Eagle men advanced to the third round and the Eagles saw their season end on Friday when they lost 66-65 against Langford, Okla. In the third round.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in their respective sports this past week, or season if their season is complete:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with a 14-14, 10-12 record. … The Eagle men’s basketball team finished the season with a 17-12, 12-10 record. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the NAIA national tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team finished in 53rd place with 0.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede basketball team finished the season with a 16-12, 14-8 record. … The Swede men’s basketball team finished the season with a 7-20, 3-19 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Threshers basketball team finished the season with a 21-10, 17-5 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor basketball team finished the season with a 28-3, 21-1 record. … The Valor men’s basketball team finished the season with a 19-11, 14-8 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon basketball team finished the season with a 24-7, 17-5 record. … The Falcon men’s basketball team finished the season with a 26-7, 18-4 record. … The Falcon men’s wrestling team finished in 11th place with 40.5 points in the NAIA national tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote basketball team finished the season with a 14-15, 11-11 record. … The Coyote men’s basketball team finished the season with a 14-14, 12-10 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog basketball team finished the season with an 8-20, 3-19 record. … The Bulldog men’s basketball team finished the season with a 20-10, 16-6 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle basketball team finished the season with a 12-16, 7-15 record. …. The Eagle men’s basketball team lost 66-65 against Langford, Okla. on Friday in the third round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Eagle wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the national tournament. … The Eagle men’s wrestling team did not have any wrestlers qualify for the NAIA national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Braves basketball team finished the season with a 15-13, 10-12 record. … The Braves men’s basketball team finished the season with a 10-18, 6-16 record.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire basketball team finished the season with a 20-11, 16-6 record. … The Spire men’s basketball team finished the season with a 19-10, 13-9 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team finished the season with a 4-23, 0-22 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s basketball team finished the season with a 21-10, 14-8 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior basketball team finished the season with a 19-12, 13-9 record. … The Warrior men’s basketball team finished the season with a 7-21, 4-18 record.

TABOR

The Lady Moundbuilders basketball team finished the season with a 4-23, 0-22 record. … The Bluejays men’s basketball team finished the season with a 6-21, 4-18 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther basketball team finished the season with an 8-21, 3-19 record. … The Panthers men’s basketball team finished the season with a 2-26, 2-20 record.