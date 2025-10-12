COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 8 Recap

Kansas Wesleyan maintains the lead in the Bissell Division of the Kansas Collegiate Athletics Association while Friends and McPherson share the lead in the Kessinger football division of the KCAC as all KCAC football teams had Saturday off and are scheduled to return to the field next Saturday at difference locations.

Evangel has moved into the top spot in the KCAC volleyball standings with a 22-3, 4-0 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan in in 2nd place with a 16-2, 5-1 record and Bethel holds the third spot with a 15-8, 5-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently 6th in KCAC volleyball with a 10-10, 4-2 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC men’s soccer standings with an 8-0-3, 7-0-1 record while Ottawa has moved into second place with a 7-2-4, 6-0-3 record and York is now in third place with an 8-3-1, 5-1-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 4th place in the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 7-2-3, 4-1-2 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC women’s soccer standings, with an 11-1-1, 8-0-0 record while Avila is in 2nd place with a 4-3-4, 2-0-5 record and Kansas Wesleyan is in third with a 7-3-2, 5-1-1 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-2 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Southwestern 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles tied Bethel 2-2 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 3-2 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Eagle football team returns to the field next Saturday at Bethany.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 2-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team tied Bethel 1-1 on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 5-2 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Swede football team is scheduled to host Avila on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Avila 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team defeated Bethany 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers tied Avila 2-2 on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team tied Bethany 1-1 on Wednesday. The Threshers defeated Avila 3-2 on Saturday. … The Thresher football team returns to the field next Saturday at Tabor.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated York 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated York 3-2 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Valor tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Valor football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday when it hosts Ottawa.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-2 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Sterling 6-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Sterling 9-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday when it hosts McPherson.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Tabor 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes tied Ottawa 2-2 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Tabor 2-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Coyote football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday at Saint Mary.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 7-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday. … The Bulldog football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday at Friends.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Friends 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Friends 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated McPherson 3-0 on Friday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Friends 3-1 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated McPherson 7-1 on Friday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Braves tied Kansas Wesleyan 2-2 on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 2-0 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-2 on Saturday. … The Brave football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday at Evangel.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Hannibal LaGrange 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Valor swept a pair of non-league matches on Saturday, as they defeated Culver-Stockton 3-0 and Stephens College 3-2. … The Lady Spire soccer team defeated Bethany 6-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 5-2 on Saturday. … The Spire football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday when it hosts Kansas Wesleyan.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team defeated Avila 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-1 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Avila 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 1-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Avila 1-0 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders match against Tabor on Saturday was canceled. … The Moundbuilders football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday at Sterling.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated York 3-1 on Wednesday. The Warriors defeated Friends 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 7-1 against York on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 6-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against York on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 9-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Warrior football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday when it hosts Southwestern.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Southwestern 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Southwestern 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Bluejays match against Southwestern on Saturday was canceled. … The Bluejay football team is scheduled to return to the field on Saturday when it hosts Bethel.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-1 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team defeated Sterling 7-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-2 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 4-0 on Wednesday. The Panthers tied Evangel 1-1 on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kan. Wesleyan 4 2 2 1

Ottawa 2 4 2 1

Saint Mary 2 4 2 1

Tabor 2 4 2 1

Sterling 1 5 1 2

Avila 0 6 0 3

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 6 0 3 0

McPherson 6 0 3 0

Southwestern 5 1 2 1

Evangel 4 2 1 2

Bethel 2 4 0 3

Bethany 2 4 0 3

Saturday, October 11

No games were played

Saturday, October 18

Bethel at Tabor

Kansas Wesleyan at Saint Mary

McPherson at Friends

Ottawa at Evangel

Southwestern at Sterling

Sterling at Southwestern

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 11 1 1 8 0 0

Avila 4 3 4 2 0 5

Kan. Wesleyan 7 3 2 5 1 1

Friends 6 3 3 4 1 2

Saint Mary 5 3 4 3 1 3

Tabor 8 3 2 4 2 2

Southwestern 3 6 3 3 2 3

Evangel 7 5 0 4 3 0

McPherson 3 5 3 2 4 1

Bethel 2 8 2 2 5 1

Ottawa 2 7 3 1 5 2

York 2 9 1 1 5 1

Sterling 3 9 1 1 6 1

Bethany 1 8 1 1 6 0

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 8 0 3 7 0 1

Ottawa 7 2 4 6 0 3

York 8 3 1 5 1 1

Kan. Wesleyan 7 2 3 4 1 2

Southwestern 8 4 0 5 2 0

Saint Mary 5 5 2 3 3 1

Evangel 7 2 3 2 2 3

Tabor 5 5 1 3 4 0

McPherson 4 7 1 2 4 1

Friends 2 9 1 2 4 1

Bethel 3 9 1 2 5 1

Bethany 3 7 1 1 5 1

Avilan 3 9 0 1 6 0

Sterling 4 8 0 1 7 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Evangel 4 0 22 3

Okla. Wesleyan 5 1 16 2

Bethel 5 1 15 8

Saint Mary 4 1 18 5

McPherson 4 1 21 2

Kan. Wesleyan 4 2 10 10

Sterling 3 4 13 7

Friends 2 3 13 5

Southwestern 2 4 7 11

Tabor 2 4 6 13

Ottawa 2 4 5 11

York 1 5 9 17

Bethany 0 4 3 12

Avila 0 6 5 17