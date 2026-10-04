COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 8 Recap

After the sixth week of football action in the 2026 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference season, the Ottawa Braves and Friends Falcons lead their respective KCAC divisions.

In 2026, it is the Kessinger Division that has taken the early edge after those two teams met up on Saturday with Friends earning a 66-42 victory.

The Braves remain atop the Bissell Division leaders with a 3-3, 2-0 record while Friends improve to 6-0, 3-0 to stay tied with McPherson atop the Kessinger Division.

McPherson maintained its tie atop the Kessinger Division with an 87-0 victory against Bethany on Saturday.

Kansas Wesleyan falls to 4-2, 2-1 after losing 24-16 against Evangel on Saturday.

Bethel leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 6-7, 4-0 record while McPherson is in 2nd with a 15-3, 3-0 record, followed by Avila (12-8, 3-1) and Evangel (12-9, 3-1). Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 7th place in the KCAC volleyball standings with a 10-8, 1-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 7-2-2, 6-0-0 record while McPherson is in 2nd with a 9-1-1, 5-0-1 record, followed by Friends at 5-2-1, 4-0-0, Avila at 6-2-1, 4-0-1 and Kansas Wesleyan is in 5th place with a 4-4-2, 3-1-1 record.

Friends leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 7-2-1, 5-0-0 record while Ottawa is in 2nd with an 8-1-2, 5-0-1 record and Oklahoma Wesleyan is 3rd with a 7-1-1, 7-1-0 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 8th place in the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 6-4-0, 2-3-0 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated York 2-0 on Sunday. The Lady Eagles defeated Ottawa 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against Sterling on Friday. The Lady Eagles defeated Sterling 6-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against York on Sunday. The Eagles lost 5-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Sterling 5-2 on Saturday. … The Eagles football team lost 19-14 against Southwestern on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Hesston 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 10-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Swede lost 10-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 11-1 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 3-2 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 87-0 against McPherson on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Threshers men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Threshers football team lost 17-14 against Sterling on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team split a pair of matches on Tuesday. The Lady Valor defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 3-0 and lost 3-0 against Columbia. The Lady Valor defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team defeated Bethany 10-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 3-2 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 24-16 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost to Saint Mary 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against York on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Saint Mary 4-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated York 2-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary 2-0 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated York 4-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Ottawa 66-42 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Saint Mary 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team tied Saint Mary 0-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Coyote football team lost 24-16 against Evangel on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated Bethany 10-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ottawa 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 11-1 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Bethany 87-0 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Tabor 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Tabor 2-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 5-0 on Monday. The Eagles defeated Southwestern 1-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Tabor 4-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team lost 3-0 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost 2-1 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-1 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated Avila 5-1 on Wednesday. The Braves tied McPherson 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 66-42 against Friends on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spires volleyball team defeated Friends 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Spires lost 3-2 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 4-1 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Spire tied Kansas Wesleyan 0-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Spire defeated Kansas Wesleyan 4-1 on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 41-21 against Tabor on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team defeated Cottey 3-1 on Monday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Bethel 1-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team won 19-14 against Avila on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Avila 3-1 on Friday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 6-0 against Avila on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday. The Warriors lost 5-2 against Avila on Saturday. … The Warrior football team defeated Bethel 17-14 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated York 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 2-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team tied York 1-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 4-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team defeated Saint Mary 41-21 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 2-0 against Avila on Sunday. The Lady Panthers lost 1-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Avila 7-0 on Sunday. The Panthers tied Tabor 1-1 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 2-0 against Friends on Saturday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 2 0 3 3

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 4 2

Avila 2 1 2 4

Tabor 2 1 2 4

Sterling 0 2 2 3

Saint Mary 0 3 0 6

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 3 0 6 0

McPherson 3 0 6 0

Southwestern 2 1 4 2

Evangel 1 2 4 2

Bethany 0 3 1 6

Bethel 0 3 1 4

Saturday, October 3

Sterling 17, Bethel 14

McPherson 87, Bethany 0

Evangel 24, Kansas Wesleyan 16

Southwestern 19, Avila 14

Friends 66, Ottawa 42

Tabor 41, Saint Mary 21

Saturday, October 24

Kansas Wesleyan at Sterling

McPherson at Saint Mary

Southwestern at Friends

Avila at Evangel

Ottawa at Tabor

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Bethel 4 0 6 7

McPherson 3 0 15 3

Avila 3 1 12 8

Evangel 3 1 12 9

Okla. Wesleyan 3 2 8 13

Ottawa 2 2 5 9

Kan. Wesleyan 1 1 10 8

Saint Mary 1 2 8 10

York 1 2 7 10

Bethany 1 2 6 12

Sterling 1 3 10 3

Southwestern 1 3 6 9

Tabor 1 3 7 13

Friends 0 3 8 11

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Ottawa 8 1 2 5 0 1

Friends 7 2 1 5 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 7 1 1 7 1 0

McPherson 5 3 2 4 1 1

York 6 2 1 3 1 1

Saint Mary 3 5 2 3 3 0

Evangel 3 3 2 2 2 1

Kan. Wesleyan 6 4 0 2 3 0

Avilan 2 8 1 2 3 1

Southwestern 2 8 0 2 4 0

Sterling 2 9 0 1 4 0

Tabor 0 6 3 0 4 2

Bethel 0 6 4 0 4 1

Bethany 3 7 0 0 5 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 6 0 0 7 2 2

McPherson 5 0 1 9 1 1

Friends 4 0 0 5 2 1

Avila 4 0 1 6 2 1

Kan. Wesleyan 3 1 1 4 4 2

Tabor 4 2 0 5 4 2

Southwestern 4 2 0 5 6 0

Ottawa 2 4 0 3 7 0

Evangel 1 2 2 2 6 2

Sterling 1 4 0 3 7 0

York 0 4 0 2 4 2

Bethany 0 4 0 0 6 0

Bethel 0 5 0 1 7 0

Saint Mary 0 5 1 1 7 1