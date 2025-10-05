COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 7 Recap

Kansas Wesleyan has moved to the top of the Bissell Division Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Kissinger Division football standings despite suffering their 2nd loss of the season Saturday.

The Coyotes are 4-2, 2-1 this season and are atop the Bissell Division based on their 4-2 overall record while Ottawa, Saint Mary and Tabor are all tie for 2nd, 3rd and 4th with identical 2-4, 2-1 records.

The Coyotes lost 7-6 on Saturday against Evangel, but the three others atop the Kissinger Division all have 2-4 overall records while the Coyotes are 4-2 overall.

Friends and McPherson are tied atop the Kessinger Division with identical 6-0, 3-0 records while Southwestern is in third place with a 5-1-, 2-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan sits atop the KCAC volleyball standings with a 15-1, 4-0 record, while Evangel I sin 2nd place with a 20-3, 2-0 record. Saint mary is in third place with a 15-5, 4-1 record while McPherson sitsn fourth with a 20-2, 3-1 mark. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 8th place in the KCAC volleyball standings with an 8-10, 2-2 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan currently leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 6-0-3, 5-0-1 record while Kansas Wesleyan is 2nd with a 6-1-3, 3-0-2 record and Ottawa is third with a 5-2-4, 4-0-3 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan also leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 9-1-1, 6-0-0 record while Friends is currently 2nd with a 4-2-3, 2-0-2 record while Avila is third with a 4-2-2-2-0-3 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 7th place in the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 5-3-1, 3-1-0 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against Sterling on Friday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Ottawa 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles tied Sterling 2-2 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 7-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 3-2 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost 62-0 against Southwestern on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. … The Lady Swede soccer team got shutout 6-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 8-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 4-3 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 8-2 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 37-13 against McPherson on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team defeated Sterling 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 1-0 on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Thresher football team defeated Sterling 34-26 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated College of the Ozarks 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Valor soccer team defeated Bethany 8-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 8-2 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 7-6 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Randall University 3-1 and York 3-2 on Friday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Falcons lost 4-2 against York on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Ottawa 28-7 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-1 against Doane on Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Saint Mary 2-1 on Saturday. … The Coyote soccer team defeated Saint Mary 4-2 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team lost 7-6 against Evangel on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team shutout Bethany 6-0 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 4-3 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 7-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Bethany 37-13 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Tabor 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Southwestern 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Tabor 2-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Tabor 7-1 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Braves soccer team tied Avila 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Braves men’s soccer team defeated Avila 7-1 on Wednesday. … The Brave football team lost 28-7 against Friends on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Friends 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team tied Friends 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Friends 4-3 on Wednesday. … The Spire football team defeated Tabor 31-7 on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Bethel 1-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Bethel 1-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Avila 62-0 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors defeated Avila 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Haskell 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 2-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors tied Avila 2-2 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Warriors defeated Avilla 3-2 on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 34-26 against Bethel on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team defeated York 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated York 2-1 on Wednesday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team lost 5-2 against York on Wednesday. … The Bluejay football team lost 31-7 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-2 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-2 against Friends on Friday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 2-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Randall 3-0 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Tabor 5-2 on Wednesday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kansas Wesleyan4 2 2 1

Ottawa 2 4 2 1

Saint Mary 2 4 2 1

Tabor 2 4 2 1

Sterling 1 5 1 2

Avila 0 6 0 3

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 6 0 3 0

McPherson 6 0 3 0

Southwestern 5 1 2 1

Evangel 4 2 1 2

Bethel 2 4 0 3

Bethany 2 4 0 3

Saturday, October 4

Evangel 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6

Friends 28, Ottawa 7

McPherson 37, Bethany 13

Saint Mary 31, Tabor 7

Southwestern 62, Avila 0

Bethel 34, Sterling 26

Saturday, October 18

Bethel at Tabor

Kansas Wesleyan at Saint Mary

McPherson at Friends

Ottawa at Evangel

Southwestern at Sterling

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 9 1 1 6 0 0

Friends 4 2 3 2 0 2

Avilan 4 3 2 2 0 3

Saint Mary 4 2 4 2 0 3

Southwestern 3 5 2 3 1 2

Tabor 7 2 2 3 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 5 3 1 3 1 0

Bethany 1 6 1 1 4 0

Evangel 5 5 0 2 3 0

Ottawa 2 5 2 1 3 1

McPherson 2 4 3 1 3 1

Sterling 3 7 1 1 4 1

Bethel 1 8 1 1 5 0

York 2 7 1 0 3 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 6 0 3 5 0 1

Kan. Wesleyan 6 1 3 3 0 2

Ottawa 5 2 4 4 0 3

York 7 3 0 4 1 0

Evangel 7 1 2 2 1 2

Southwestern 7 4 0 4 2 0

Tabor 5 4 1 3 3 0

Saint Mary 4 5 2 2 3 1

McPherson 4 6 1 2 3 1

Friends 1 8 1 1 3 1

Bethany 3 6 0 1 4 0

Avilan 3 7 0 1 4 0

Sterling 4 6 0 1 5 0

Bethel 2 9 0 1 5 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Okla. Wesleyan 4 0 15 1

Evangel 2 0 20 3

Saint Mary 4 1 15 5

McPherson 3 1 20 2

Bethel 3 1 13 8

Friends 2 1 13 3

Kan. Wesleyan 2 2 8 10

Ottawa 2 2 5 9

Southwestern 1 3 6 10

York 1 3 9 15

Tabor 1 3 5 12

Sterling 1 4 11 7

Bethany 0 3 3 11

Avila 0 4 5 15