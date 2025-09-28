COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 6 Recap

After five weeks of action, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has two football teams with undefeated seasons.

Friends defeated Evangel 53-0 Saturday while McPherson topped Ottawa 70-28 as the two teams improved to 5-0 overall and remained undefeated on the season.

The two teams are in the Kissinger Division of the KCAC, but Friends sits atop the Kissinger Division with a 3-0 Kissinger Division record while Friends is only 2-0 in division play.

The Bissel division does not have any undefeated teams remaining, as Kansas Wesleyan suffered its first loss of the season Saturday when the Coyotes lost 28-19 against Tabor. Tabor leads the Bissell division with a 2-3, 2-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan and Ottawa are 2nd and third as the Coyotes are 4-1, 2-1 and Ottawa is 2-3, 2-1.

Friends leads the Kissinger Division with a 5-0, 3-0 record while McPherson is right behind the Falcons with a 5-0, 2-0 record.

Saint Mary currently leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 13-4, 2-0 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is second with a 13-1, 2-0 record and Evangel is third with a 19-3, 2-0 record while McPHerson is next with an 18-1, 1-0 record followed by Friends with an 11-2, 1-0 record. Kansas Wesleayn is currently in sixth place with an 8-8, 2-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan currently leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 7-1-1, 4-0-0 record while Friends and Avila are in 2nd and third place. Friends has a 4-2-2, 2-0-1 record while Avila is currently 4-2-0, 2-0-1 record.

Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 7th place with a 5-3-1, 3-1-0 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan also leads the KCAC men’s standings. The Eagles have a 4-0-3, 3-0-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 2nd place with a 5-1-3, 2-0-2 record while Ottawa comes in third with a 3-2-4, 2-0-3 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost to Evangel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against York on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Evangel 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles tied York 2-2 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 3-0 against York on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost 29-17 against Sterling on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-2 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team tied Central Christian 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 7-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Swedes football team lost to Southwestern 80-14 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 3-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 3-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 10-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 4-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Thresher football team defeated Saint Mary 38-27 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor swept two matches on Saturday as they defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 and defeated Haskell 3-0. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 1-0 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Valor tied Kansas Wesleyan 0-0 on Saturday. … The Valor football team lost 53-0 against Friends on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Manhattan Christian 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Bethany 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Evangel 53-0 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes split a pair of matches on Saturday, losing 3-1 against Evangel and defeating Haskell 3-0. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated York 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Evangel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated York 2-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes tied Evangel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team lost 28-19 against Tabor on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 4-0 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 6-1 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 7-4 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Ottawa 70-28 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethel 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Ottawa 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethel 10-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team tied Ottawa 1-1 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethel 4-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Tabor 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 2-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team tied Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-1 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Tabor 3-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 70-28 against McPherson on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Spire soccer team tied Southwestern 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s soccer team lost 6-2 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Spire defeated McPherson 7-4 on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 38-27 against Bethel on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 5-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary 6-2 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 6-1 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Bethany 80-14 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost two matches on Saturday, falling 3-0 against Southwestern and 3-0 against Manhattan Christian. … The Lady Warrior soccer team defeated McPherson 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 5-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 6-1 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 6-1 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Warrior football team defeated Avila 29-17 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Bethel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Ottawa 2-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Bethel 4-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 28-19 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Avila 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers tied Avila 2-2 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Avila 3-0 against on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Tabor 2 3 2 0

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 2 1

Ottawa 2 3 2 1

Saint Mary 1 4 1 1

Sterling 1 4 1 2

Avila 0 5 0 3

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 5 0 3 0

McPherson 5 0 2 0

Southwestern 4 1 2 1

Evangel 3 2 1 2

Bethel 1 4 0 3

Bethany 2 3 0 2

Saturday, September 27

Sterling 29, Avila 17

Southwestern 80, Bethany 14

Bethel 38, Saint Mary 27

Friends 53, Evangel 0

McPherson 70, Ottawa 28

Tabor 28, Kansas Wesleyan 19

Saturday, October 4

Friends at Ottawa

Kansas Wesleyan at Evangel

McPherson at Bethany

Saint Mary at Tabor

Southwestern at Avila

Sterling at Bethel

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 7 1 1 4 0 0

Friends 4 2 2 2 0 1

Avila 4 3 0 2 0 1

Saint Mary 4 2 3 2 0 2

Southwestern 2 4 2 2 0 2

Tabor 6 1 2 2 0 2

Kan. Wesleyan 5 3 1 3 1 0

Bethany 1 4 1 1 2 0

Evangel 4 5 0 1 3 0

Ottawa 2 5 1 1 3 0

Sterling 3 6 0 1 3 0

York 1 6 1 0 2 1

McPherson 1 4 3 0 3 1

Bethel 0 7 1 0 4 0

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 4 0 3 3 0 1

Kan. Wesleyan 5 1 3 2 0 2

Ottawa 3 2 4 2 0 3

Tabor 5 2 1 3 1 0

Southwestern 6 3 0 3 1 0

York 5 3 0 2 1 0

Evangel 6 1 2 1 1 2

Friends 1 6 1 1 1 1

Bethany 3 4 0 1 2 0

Avilan 3 5 0 1 2 0

Saint Mary 3 4 2 1 2 1

McPherson 3 5 1 1 2 1

Sterling 3 5 0 0 4 0

Bethel 1 8 0 0 4 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Saint Mary 2 0 13 4

Okla. Wesleyan 2 0 13 1

Evangel 2 0 19 3

McPherson 1 0 18 1

Friends 1 0 11 2

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 8 8

Bethel 1 1 11 8

Southwestern 1 1 6 8

York 1 1 9 13

Ottawa 1 1 4 8

Avila 0 2 5 13

Tabor 0 2 4 11

Bethany 0 2 3 10

Sterling 0 3 9 6