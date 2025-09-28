COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 6 Recap

By Christian D Orr September 28, 2025

After five weeks of action, the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has two football teams with undefeated seasons.

Friends defeated Evangel 53-0 Saturday while McPherson topped Ottawa 70-28 as the two teams improved to 5-0 overall and remained undefeated on the season.

The two teams are in the Kissinger Division of the KCAC, but Friends sits atop the Kissinger Division with a 3-0 Kissinger Division record while Friends is only 2-0 in division play.

The Bissel division does not have any undefeated teams remaining, as Kansas Wesleyan suffered its first loss of the season Saturday when the Coyotes lost 28-19 against Tabor. Tabor leads the Bissell division with a 2-3, 2-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan and Ottawa are 2nd and third as the Coyotes are 4-1, 2-1 and Ottawa is 2-3, 2-1.

Friends leads the Kissinger Division with a 5-0, 3-0 record while McPherson is right behind the Falcons with a 5-0, 2-0 record.

Saint Mary currently leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 13-4, 2-0 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is second with a 13-1, 2-0 record and Evangel is third with a 19-3, 2-0 record while McPHerson is next with an 18-1, 1-0 record followed by Friends with an 11-2, 1-0 record. Kansas Wesleayn is currently in sixth place with an 8-8, 2-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan currently leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 7-1-1, 4-0-0 record while Friends and Avila are in 2nd and third place. Friends has a 4-2-2, 2-0-1 record while Avila is currently 4-2-0, 2-0-1 record.

Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 7th place with a 5-3-1, 3-1-0 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan also leads the KCAC men’s standings. The Eagles have a 4-0-3, 3-0-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan is in 2nd place with a 5-1-3, 2-0-2 record while Ottawa comes in third with a 3-2-4, 2-0-3 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost to Evangel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against York on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Evangel 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles tied York 2-2 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 3-0 against York on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost 29-17 against Sterling on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-2 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team tied Central Christian 2-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 7-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Swedes football team lost to Southwestern 80-14 on Saturday.  

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 3-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 3-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 10-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 4-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Thresher football team defeated Saint Mary 38-27 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor swept two matches on Saturday as they defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 and defeated Haskell 3-0. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 1-0 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Valor tied Kansas Wesleyan 0-0 on Saturday. … The Valor football team lost 53-0 against Friends on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Manhattan Christian 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Bethany 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Evangel 53-0 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes split a pair of matches on Saturday, losing 3-1 against Evangel and defeating Haskell 3-0. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated York 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Evangel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated York 2-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes tied Evangel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team lost 28-19 against Tabor on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 4-0 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 6-1 on Wednesday. The Bulldogs lost 7-4 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Ottawa 70-28 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethel 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Ottawa 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Bethel 10-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team tied Ottawa 1-1 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethel 4-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Tabor 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 2-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team tied Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-1 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Tabor 3-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 70-28 against McPherson on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Spire soccer team tied Southwestern 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Spire men’s soccer team lost 6-2 against Southwestern on Wednesday. The Spire defeated McPherson 7-4 on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 38-27 against Bethel on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 5-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary 6-2 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Sterling 6-1 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Bethany 80-14 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost two matches on Saturday, falling 3-0 against Southwestern and 3-0 against Manhattan Christian. … The Lady Warrior soccer team defeated McPherson 4-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 5-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 6-1 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 6-1 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Warrior football team defeated Avila 29-17 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Bethel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Ottawa 2-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Bethel 4-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 28-19 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Avila 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers tied Avila 2-2 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Avila 3-0 against on Saturday.

 

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall                                 KCAC

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Tabor                    2              3                              2              0

Kan. Wesleyan  4              1                              2              1

Ottawa                 2              3                              2              1

Saint Mary          1              4                              1              1

Sterling                 1              4                              1              2

Avila                      0              5                              0              3

Kessinger Division

Overall                                 KCAC

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Friends                 5              0                              3              0

McPherson         5              0                              2              0

Southwestern   4              1                              2              1

Evangel                 3              2                              1              2

Bethel                   1              4                              0              3

Bethany               2              3                              0              2

Saturday, September 27

Sterling 29, Avila 17

Southwestern 80, Bethany 14

Bethel 38, Saint Mary 27

Friends 53, Evangel 0

McPherson 70, Ottawa 28

Tabor 28, Kansas Wesleyan 19

Saturday, October 4

Friends at Ottawa

Kansas Wesleyan at Evangel

McPherson at Bethany

Saint Mary at Tabor

Southwestern at Avila

Sterling at Bethel

 

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall                                                 KCAC

Team                     W           L              T                              W           L              T

Okla. Wesleyan 7              1              1                              4              0              0

Friends                 4              2              2                              2              0              1

Avila                      4              3              0                              2              0              1

Saint Mary          4              2              3                              2              0              2

Southwestern   2              4              2                              2              0              2

Tabor                    6              1              2                              2              0              2

Kan. Wesleyan  5              3              1                              3              1              0

Bethany               1              4              1                              1              2              0

Evangel                 4              5              0                              1              3              0

Ottawa                 2              5              1                              1              3              0

Sterling                 3              6              0                              1              3              0

York                       1              6              1                              0              2              1

McPherson         1              4              3                              0              3              1

Bethel                   0              7              1                              0              4              0

 

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

                                Overall                                                 KCAC                    

                                W           L              T                              W           L              T

Okla. Wesleyan 4              0              3                              3              0              1

Kan. Wesleyan  5              1              3                              2              0              2

Ottawa                 3              2              4                              2              0              3

Tabor                    5              2              1                              3              1              0

Southwestern   6              3              0                              3              1              0

York                       5              3              0                              2              1              0

Evangel                 6              1              2                              1              1              2

Friends                 1              6              1                              1              1              1

Bethany               3              4              0                              1              2              0

Avilan                    3              5              0                              1              2              0

Saint Mary          3              4              2                              1              2              1

McPherson         3              5              1                              1              2              1

Sterling                 3              5              0                              0              4              0

Bethel                   1              8              0                              0              4              0

 

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

                                KCAC                                     OVERALL                                             

                                W           L                              W           L             

Saint Mary          2              0                              13           4

Okla. Wesleyan 2              0                              13           1

Evangel                 2              0                              19           3

McPherson         1              0                              18           1

Friends                 1              0                              11           2

Kan. Wesleyan  2              1                              8              8

Bethel                   1              1                              11           8

Southwestern   1              1                              6              8

York                       1              1                              9              13

Ottawa                 1              1                              4              8

Avila                      0              2                              5              13

Tabor                    0              2                              4              11

Bethany               0              2                              3              10

Sterling                 0              3                              9              6