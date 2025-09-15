College – KCAC Fall Week 4 Recap

With two weeks of intra-league football in the books in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes sit atop the Bissell Division in the KCAC standings with an undefeated 3-0, 2-0 record while Tabor only has one victory this season, but the Bluejays are in 2nd place in the Bissell Division as the only other division team with a 1-0 KCAC record.

Friends University currently sits atop the Kessinger Division with a 3-0, 2-0 record while McPherson and Evangel are tied for 2nd and 3rd with identical 3-0, 1-0 records.

McPherson currently leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 16-1 record, while Friends and Oklahoma Wesleyan are both 9-1 this season.

Tabor leads the way in the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 4-1-0 record, while Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 2nd place with a 3-1-1 record. Evangel leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 5-0-0 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 2nd place with a 1-0-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-2 against Hastings on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-1 against Baker on Friday. The Lady Eagles defeated Culver-Stockton 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Oklahoma Panhandle 3-2 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Oklahoma Panhandle on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Kansas Christian 2-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost 30-6 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Calvary Baptist 3-0 on Thursday. The Lady Swedes won 3-0 at Haskell on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team is scheduled to return to the pitch on Wednesday when they play host to Sterling. … Swede men’s soccer team is scheduled to return to the pitch on Wednesday at Sterling. … The Swede football team defeated Saint Mary 48-34 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Swede volleyball team earned a 3-0 victory against Calvary Bible on Thursday. The Lady Threshers defeated Northwest Oklahoma State 3-0 and New Mexico Highlands 3-0 on Thursday in the Fort Hays State tournament. The Lady Threshers lost 3-0 against Midwestern State on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 5-0 against Hastings on Wednesday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 5-1 against Hastings on Wednesday. … The Thresher football team lost 62-0 against Friends on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Stephens College 3-1 on Tuesday. Lady Valor went 2-0 in the UHSP Classic on Friday as they defeated Cottey College 3-0 and Freed Hardeman 3-2. Lady Valor went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Health, Sciences & Pharmacy of St. Louis 3-0 and St. Francis 3-0. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 7-1 against John Brown University on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Mission 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Valor football team defeated Southwestern 35-25 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Spurgeon College 3-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons split a pair of matches on Friday in the UHSP Classic as they defeated Freed Hardeman 3-1 but lost 3-2 against St. Francis. The Lady Falcons went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Health, Sciences & Pharmacy of St. Louis 3-0 and Cottey College 3-1. … The Lady Falcon soccer team lost 3-0 against Regis on Tuesday. The Lady Falcons tied Hastings 0-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Oklahoma City University on Tuesday. The Falcons lost 3-2 against Southwestern Christian on Friday. … The Falcon football team defeated Bethel 62-0 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Baker 3-2 on Tuesday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Midland University 4-0 on Wednesday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Doane 2-0 on Tuesday. …. The Coyote football team defeated Avila 30-6 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Central Christian 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 on Friday in the SAU tournament in Davenport, Iowa as they defeated Viterbo University 3-0 and Governor’s State University 3-0. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Cumberland University 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team tied Central Christian 0-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Doane 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team earned their first win of the season on Tuesday when they defeated Central Christian 1-0. The Bulldogs defeated Doane 4-2 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Tabor 49-7 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Nelson University 3-0 and Oklahoma Science & Arts 3-0. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied John Brown University 1-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Mid-America Christian 2-0 on Thursday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team split a pair of matches during a triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Columbia College 3-0 but lost 3-1 against Central Methodist. The Lady Braves lost 3-1 against Benedictine on Saturday. … The Lady Braves soccer team lost 2-1 against Hastings on Monday. … The Brave men’s soccer team tied Midland 0-0 on Saturday. … The Brave football team defeated Sterling 51-21 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spires volleyball team defeated Benedictine 3-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Spires lost 3-1 against Cumberland on Friday in the St. Ambrose Invitational. The Lady Spire went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Governor’s State 3-1 but lost 3-0 against Viterbo University. … The Lady Spire soccer team defeated Briar Cliff University 1-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against Iowa Northwestern on Saturday. … The Spires football team lost 48-34 against Bethany on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team defeated Hesston 3-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Science & Arts on Wednesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Randall 3-0 on Tuesday. The Moundbuilders defeated Central Baptist 5-0 on Saturday. The Moundbuilders football team lost 35-25 against Evangel on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court on Tuesday when it plays host to Kansas Wesleyan. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 12-0 against Oklahoma City University on Thursday. The Lady Warriors lost 7-0 against Southwestern Christian on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team is scheduled to return to the pitch on Wednesday when they play host to Bethany. … The Warrior football team lost 51-20 against Ottawa on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team was scheduled to play Kansas Christian on Wednesday, but that match got postponed until September 18. The Lady Bluejays defeated Governors State University on Friday in the SAU tournament in Davenport, Iowa. The Lady Bluejays went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-1 against Viterbo University and 3-1 against St. Ambrose. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Central Christian 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team lost 3-2 against Hastings on Monday. The Bluejays tied Central Christian 0-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 49-7 against McPherson on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday in the UHSP Classic. The Lady Panthers defeated Cottey College 3-1 and Health, Sciences & Pharmacy of St. Louis 3-0. The Lady Panthers went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating St. Francis 3-2 but losing 3-0 against Freed Hardeman. … The Lady Panther soccer team is scheduled to return to the pitch on Wednesday at Concordia. … The Panther men’s soccer team is scheduled to return to the pitch on Wednesday at Concordia.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Kan. Wesleyan 3 0 2 0

Tabor 1 2 1 0

Ottawa 2 1 2 1

Avilan 0 3 0 1

Saint Mary 0 3 0 1

Sterling 0 3 0 2

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 3 0 2 0

McPherson 3 0 1 0

Evangel 3 0 1 0

Southwestern 2 1 1 1

Bethany 1 2 0 1

Bethel 0 3 0 3

Saturday, September 13

Kansas Wesleyan 30, Avila 6

Bethany 48, Saint Mary 34

Friends 62, Bethel 0

Evangel 35, Southwestern 25

Ottawa 51, Sterling 20

McPherson 49, Tabor 7

Saturday, September 20

Friends at Tabor

Kansas Wesleyan at Bethel

McPherson at Evangel

Saint Mary at Avila

Southwestern at Ottawa

Sterling at Bethany

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Evangel 5 0 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 1 0 2 0 0 0

York 3 1 0 0 0 0

Sterling 3 1 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 3 1 1 0 0 0

Tabor 2 1 1 0 0 0

Southwestern 3 2 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 2 2 1 0 0 0

Bethany 2 2 0 0 0 0

Avilan 2 3 0 0 0 0

McPherson 2 3 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 1 2 2 0 0 0

Bethel 1 4 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 5 0 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Tabor 4 1 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 3 1 1 0 0 0

Evangel 3 2 0 0 0 0

Friends 2 2 1 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 2 2 1 0 0 0

Saint Mary 2 2 1 0 0 0

McPherson 1 1 2 0 0 0

Sterling 2 3 0 0 0 0

Avilan 2 3 0 0 0 0

York 1 3 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 2 1 0 0 0

Bethany 0 2 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 3 1 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 4 0 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 0 0 16 1

Friends 0 0 9 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 9 1

Evangel 0 0 14 3

Sterling 0 0 9 2

Saint Mary 0 0 9 4

Bethel 0 0 9 7

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 5 4

Southwestern 0 0 5 7

York 0 0 7 11

Avila 0 0 5 10

Ottawa 0 0 3 7

Bethany 0 0 3 7

Tabor 0 0 3 9