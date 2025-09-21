College : KCAC Fall Week 4 Recap

Kansas Wesleyan, Friends and McPherson are the three Kansas Collegiate Athletics Association football teams that are still protecting undefeated seasons four weeks into the 2025 season.

Kansas Wesleyan sits atop of the Bissell Division in the KCAC football standings with a 4-0, 2-0 record, while Tabor ranks 2nd in the Bissell Division with a 1-3, 1-0 record. Friends and McPherson share the top spot in the Kessinger Division with identical 4-0, 2-0 records.

Saint Mary currently leads the KCAC volleyball standings with a 12-4, 1-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan is the only other KCAC volleyball team with a KCAC victory so far this season. The Lady Coyotes sit in 2nd place with a 6-7, 1-0 record. McPherson is in third place with a 17-1, 0-0 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 3-0-2, 2-0-0 record while Tabor comes in 2nd with a 4-1-1, 2-0-0 record. York is in third place with a 4-2-0, 1-0-0 record while Avila is the only other KCAC men’s soccer team still protecting an unblemished KCAC record and ranks No. 4 with a 3-3-0, 1-0-0 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 4-1-1, 2-0-0 record while Avila is in 2nd place with a 3-3-0, 1-0-0 record. Friends is third with a 3-2-2, 1-0-1 record while Saint Mary is currently 4th with a 3-2-2, 1-0-1 record while Southwestern is 5th with a 1-4-1, 1-0-1 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-1 on Friday against Mission Valley. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Friday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 1-0 on Friday. … The Eagle football team lost 48-19 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Benedictine on Tuesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-2 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team defeated Sterling 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 7-0 against Avila on Friday. … The Swede men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 2-1 on Wednesday. The Swedes lost to Avila 1-0 on Friday. … The Swede football team defeated Sterling 34-26 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Kansas Christian 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 10-2 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 38-7 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas at Monticello 3-0 and Central Baptist 3-0. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 8-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated McPherson 1-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Valor tied McPherson 1-1 on Saturday. … The Valor football team lost 17-10 against McPherson on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-1 against Baker on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team tied Southwestern 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Kansas Wesleyan 2-1 on Saturday. … The Falcons men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Wednesday. The Falcons tied Kansas Wesleyan 1-1 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Tabor 58-15 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Sterling 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Coyotes lost both matches in a triangular at Park University on Friday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-0 against Park University and 3-0 against Iowa Northwestern. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-2 against Benedictine on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Behel 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-1 against Friends on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Bethel 2-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes tied Friends 1-1 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Bethel 38-7 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Mid-America Nazarene 3-1 on Tuesday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team tied Tabor 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 1-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Bulldogs tied Evangel 1-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated the Evangel football team 17-10 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team won two matches on Saturday, defeating Iowa Northwestern 3-1 and Park University 3-1. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Evangel 8-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Sterling 7-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Sterling 1-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court on Thursday at Oklahoma Wesleyan. … The Lady Braves soccer team defeated Stephens College on Sunday 3-1. The Lady Braves lost 2-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Bethel 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bravers men’s soccer team tied St. Mary 4-4 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Bethel 10-2 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 61-10 against Southwestern on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team swept two matches in a triangular on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Peru State 3-09 and Haskell 3-0. The Lady Spire defeated Bethany 3-2 on Saturday. … Lady Spire soccer team defeated Ottawa 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire tied Tabor 1-1 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team tied Ottawa 4-4 on Wednesday. The Spire lost 3-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Spire football team defeated Avila 48-19 on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team is scheduled to return to the court Thursday at Saint Mary. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Friends 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated York 1-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Friends 2-1 on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 1-0 against York on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Ottawa 61-10 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 2-1 against Bethany on Wednesday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 1-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 34-26 against Bethany on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team defeated Kansas Christian 3-1 on Thursday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team tied McPherson 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated McPherson 4-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 58-15 against Friends on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Nebraska Kearney on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers defeated Haskell 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 4-0 against Concordia on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 1-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Concordia on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Southwestern 1-0 on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Kan. Wesleyan 4 0 2 0

Tabor 1 3 1 0

Ottawa 2 2 2 1

Saint Mary 1 3 1 1

Avilan 0 4 0 2

Sterling 0 4 0 2

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 4 0 2 0

McPherson 4 0 2 0

Evangel 3 1 1 1

Southwestern 3 1 1 1

Bethany 2 2 0 1

Bethel 0 4 0 3

Saturday, September 20

Friends 59, Tabor 15

Kansas Wesleyan 38, Bethel 7

McPherson 17, Evangel 10

Saint Mary 48, Avila 19

Southwestern 61, Ottawa 10

Bethany 34, Sterling 26

Saturday, September 27

Avila at Sterling

Bethany at Southwestern

Bethel at Saint Mary

Evangel at Friends

Ottawa at McPherson

Tabor at Kansas Wesleyan

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 3 0 2 2 0 0

Tabor 4 1 1 2 0 0

York 4 2 0 1 0 0

Avilan 3 3 0 1 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 2 1 0 1

Ottawa 2 2 3 1 0 2

Southwestern 4 3 0 1 1 0

Bethany 3 3 0 1 1 0

Evangel 5 1 1 0 1 1

Saint Mary 2 3 2 0 1 1

McPherson 2 4 1 0 1 1

Friends 0 6 1 0 1 1

Sterling 3 3 0 0 2 0

Bethel 1 6 0 0 2 0

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 5 1 1 2 0 0

Avilan 3 3 0 1 0 0

Friends 3 2 2 1 0 1

Saint Mary 3 2 2 1 0 1

Southwestern 1 4 1 1 0 1

Evangel 4 3 0 1 1 0

Kan. Wesleyan 3 3 1 1 1 0

Ottawa 2 3 1 1 1 0

Bethany 1 3 0 1 1 0

Tabor 4 1 2 0 0 2

McPherson 1 2 3 0 1 1

York 1 5 0 0 1 0

Sterling 2 5 0 0 2 0

Bethel 0 5 1 0 2 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Saint Mary 1 0 12 4

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 6 7

McPherson 0 0 17 1

Friends 0 0 9 2

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 11 1

Evangel 0 0 16 3

Bethel 0 0 10 7

Southwestern 0 0 5 7

York 0 0 8 12

Avila 0 0 5 11

Ottawa 0 0 3 7

Tabor 0 0 4 9

Sterling 0 1 9 3

Bethany 0 1 3 9