COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 3 Recap

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Association has settled into the early stages of the 2025 fall season.

Kansas Wesleyan currently leads the way in the Bissell division in the KCAC football standings and the Coyotes are the lone KCAC Bissell division team still protecting an undefeated record with a 2-0, 1-0 record. Tabor is also undefeated in Kissell play, but the Bluejays are 1-1 overall while Ottawa currently stands with a 1-1, 1-1 football record.

Friends, Southwestern and McPherson currently lead the KCAC Kessinger division in football with identical 2-0, 1-0 records while Evangel is also 2-0, but is yet to play an intra-league contest.

Friends currently leads the KCAC volleyball standings as the lone KCAC volleyball team still protecting an undefeated record, at 5-0. The McPherson Lady Bulldogs and Oklahoma Wesleyan are sitting right behind McPherson, however, as McPherson stands with a 12-1 overall record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is 7-1 in the season.

Tabor, Evangel and Oklahoma Wesleyan currently sit atop the KCAC women’s soccer standings with identical 3-1-0 records while Sterling and Friends sit next with 2-1-0 records.

Evangel currently leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 4-0-0 record while Tabor is also undefeated at 2-0-0. York and Sterling are next with 3-1-0 records while Kansas Wesleyan is next with a 2-1-1 mark.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Mid-America Nazarene on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Crowley’s Ridge on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost both matches at Peru State on Friday, losing 3-1 against Peru State and 3-1 against Briar Cliff. … The Eagle football team lost 62-7 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 7-2 against Park University on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against Northwestern on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Park University on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 3-0 against Northwestern on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Friday. The Lady Swedes earned their first win of the season on Saturday when they defeated Mission 3-0. The Lady Swedes, however, followed that win with a 3-1 loss against Texas A&M Kingsville. … The Swede football team lost 38-7 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Swedes soccer match at Hesston was postponed on Saturday and will be rescheduled for this week. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 2-0 against Hesston on Tuesday. The Swedes defeated Union Adventist 5-0 on Friday. The Swedes defeated Trinity Bible 8-1 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team opened play in the McPherson tournament on Friday with two wins as they defeated Columbia College 3-1 and William Jewell 3-1. … The Thresher football team lost 33-7 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team tied 1-1 with Texas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against USAO on Saturday.

EVANGEL

Volleyball – The Lady Valor volleyball team lost 3-2 against College of the Ozarks on Wednesday. The Lady Valor won two matches on Friday, defeating Bethany 3-0 and Texas A&M Texarkana 3-2. The Lady Valor defeated Mission University 3-0 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Sterling 51-14 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team won 4-0 against Ozarks University on Wednesday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Southwest Baptist 2-0 on Wednesday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Crowley’s Ridge 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Falcons defeated Hesston 3-0 on Saturday. … The Falcons defeated Avila 62-7 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team earned a 4-0 victory against Texas Wesleyan on Thursday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against John Brown University on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Stephens College 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-2 against Fort Hays State on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Bethany 38-7 on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team lost 2-1 against Mid-America Christian on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-1 against Concordia on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Central Christian 2-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes tied 0-0 with Hastings on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened a tournament it is hosting on Thursday with a 3-0 victory against Central Methodist. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Columbia College 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs closed out their tournament with two wins on Saturday, defeating Doane 3-0 and William Penn 3-0. … The Bulldog football team defeated Bethel 33-7 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team will return to the pitch on Tuesday against Central Christian. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team will return to the pitch on Tuesday, September 9 at Central Christian.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Southwestern Christian 3-0 on Wednesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Mid-America Nazarene on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Lindsey Wilson College 3-1 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team will return to the pitch on Thursday, September 11 at Mid-America Christian.

OTTAWA

The Lady Braves volleyball team defeated Stephens College 3-0 on Friday. … The Brave football team defeated Saint Mary 35-27 on Saturday. … The Lady Brace soccer team will return to the pitch on Monday against Hastings. … The Braves men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Grand View on Monday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-2 against Doane University on Wednesday. … The Spire football team lost 35-27 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team tied 2-2 with Stephens College on Wednesday. The Lady Spire lost 2-1 against Doane on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Doane 3-0 on Wednesday. The Spires tied 1-1 with Dordt on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team defeated Hesston on Tuesday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Hesston 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Moundbuilders defeated Crowley’s Ridge 3-1 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Tabor 28-21 on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 2-1 against Southwestern Christian on Monday. The Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Hesston on Tuesday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 3-2 against Hastings on Wednesday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated the College of the Ozarks 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Warriors defeated Louisiana Christian 3-1 and Dallas Christian 3-0 on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 51-14 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team earned a 4-2 victory against Hesston on Thursday. The Lady Warriors lost 4-0 against William Baptist on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team defeated Hesston 3-2 on Thursday. The Warriors defeated Barclay 3-0 on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-1 against Columbia College on Thursday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Central Methodist 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-0 against William Penn on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 28-21 on Saturday against Southwestern. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team lost 3-2 against Baker on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated College of Saint Mary 1-0 on Saturday. … The Bluejays men’s soccer team defeated the University of Science & Arts 2-1 on Thursday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team defeated Kansas Christian 3-0 on Friday. The Lady Panthers went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Cottey College 3-0 but lost 3-1 against Manhattan Christian. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 1-0 on Wednesday against Midland University. The Lady Panthers defeated Dakota Wesleyan 1-0 on Saturday. … The Panthers men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Midland University on Wednesday. The Panthers defeated Dakota Wesleyan 3-0 on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Kan. Wesleyan 2 0 1 0

Tabor 1 1 1 0

Ottawa 1 1 1 1

Avilan 0 2 0 0

Saint Mary 0 2 0 1

Sterling 0 2 0 1

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 2 0 1 0

Southwestern 2 0 1 0

McPherson 2 0 1 0

Evangel 2 0 0 0

Bethany 0 2 0 1

Bethel 0 2 0 2

Saturday, September 6

Friends 62, Avila 7

Kansas Wesleyan 38, Bethany 7

McPherson 33, Bethel 7

Ottawa 35, Saint Mary 27

Southwestern 28, Tabor 21

Evangel 51, Sterling 14

Saturday, September 13

Avila at Kansas Wesleyan

Bethany at Saint Mary

Bethel at Friends

Evangel at Southwestern

Ottawa at Sterling

Tabor at McPherson

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Evangel 4 0 0 0 0 0

Tabor 2 0 0 0 0 0

York 3 1 0 0 0 0

Sterling 3 1 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 2 1 1 0 0 0

Saint Mary 2 1 1 0 0 0

Bethany 2 2 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 2 0 0 0

Ottawa 1 2 1 0 0 0

Southwestern 1 2 0 0 0 0

Avilan 1 2 0 0 0 0

Bethel 1 3 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 3 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 3 0 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Tabor 3 1 0 0 0 0

Evangel 3 1 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 3 1 0 0 0 0

Sterling 2 1 0 0 0 0

Friends 2 1 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 2 1 0 0 0

Saint Mary 1 2 1 0 0 0

York 1 3 0 0 0 0

Avilan 1 3 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 1 1 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 3 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 1 1 0 0 0

Bethel 0 2 1 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Friends 0 0 5 0

McPherson 0 0 12 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 7 1

Sterling 0 0 9 2

Saint Mary 0 0 7 2

Evangel 0 0 9 3

Bethel 0 0 7 6

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 4 4

Southwestern 0 0 4 7

Avila 0 0 4 8

York 0 0 4 10

Ottawa 0 0 2 5

Tabor 0 0 2 7

Bethany 0 0 1 7