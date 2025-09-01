COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 2 Recap

The first full week of the 2025 fall season is in the books in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is in the books.

Kansas Wesleyan and Tabor stand atop the Bissell Division in the KCAC football after week one as the Coyotes defeated Bissell rival Ottawa Saturday on the opening night of football in 2025 while Tabor defeated Kissell rival Sterling. Friends and Southwestern lead the Kissinger Division in the KCAC as Friends topped Bethany and Southwestern defeated Bethel on the opening night.

Friends is the lone KCAC volleyball team still protecting an undefeated record, as the Lady Falcons sit with a 3-0 record while McPherson is in 2nd place in the KCAC with an 8-1 record, Saint Mary is in 3rd with a 7-1 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is 6-1 this season.

Evangel currently leads the KCAC men’s standings as the only team with a 3-0-0 record. York is currently 2nd with a 2-0-0 while Avila and Tabor are the only other teams with undefeated, untied records as both stand at 1-0-0.

Tabor is the current leader atop the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 2-0-0 record. Sterling is currently in 2nd place with a 1-0-0 record while Kansas Wesleyan is in 3rd place with a 1-0-1 record.

Here is a look at what each KCAC football, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer did this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated William Baptist 3-0 on Friday in the Ozarks tournament. The Lady Eagles were defeated 3-0 by Mid-America Nazarene in the tournament Friday. The Lady Eagles lost both matches on Saturday, as they lost 3-0 against Mission Missouri and 3-1 against College of the Ozarks. … The Eagle football team opened the season on Saturday falling 52-7 against McPherson. … The Lady Eagle soccer team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, when they were defeated 11-0 against John Brown University. … The Eagle men’s soccer team opened the 2025 season on Saturday with a 2-1 victory against Mission.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team fell to 0-5 this season on Friday when it lost 3-0 against Baker. … The Swede football team opened the season Saturday losing 73-14 against Friends. … The Lady Swede soccer team is scheduled to begin its season Saturday, September 6 at Hesston. … The Swede men’s soccer team opened its season on Wednesday suffering a 3-1 loss against Doane.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the College of Saint Mary tournament as they defeated Midland Nebraska 3-2 but lost 3-0 against Iowa Northwestern. The Threshers lost both matches on Saturday, losing 3-1 against Concordia and 3-1 against Iowa Morningside. … The Thresher football team opened the season on Saturday losing 61-7 against Southwestern. … The Lady Thresher soccer team opened its season on Friday, suffering a 1-0 loss against Iowa Northwestern. The Lady Threshers lost 3-1 against Doane on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team opened the season with a 3-2 win against Panhandle State on Tuesday. The Threshers suffered their first loss of the season on Friday, when they were shutout, 3-0, against Dordt College. The Threshers lost 4-0 against Iowa Northwestern on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday in the Nelson Classic tournament as they defeated Hutson-Tillotson 3-0 but lost 3-1 against Texas Wesleyan. The Lady Valor went 2-0 on Saturday as they defeated Louisiana Christian 3-0 and Nelson University 3-2. … The Valor football team opened the season on Saturday with a 62-14 victory against Saint Mary. … The Lady Valor soccer team earned its first win of the season, topping William Woods University 2-1 on Tuesday. The Lady Valors made it two wins in a row on Friday with a 2-0 victory against Southwestern Christian. … The Valor men’s soccer team improved to 3-0 on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Waldorf.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team went 2-0 on Friday with a 3-0 victory against Arlington Baptist and 3-1 victory against St. Louis Health Sciences & Pharmacy. The Lady Falcons defeated Baker 3-2 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team opened the season on Saturday with a 73-14 victory against Bethany. … The Lady Falcon soccer team earned its first win of the season on Saturday when they defeated Central Christian 5-0. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 4-2 against Midland University on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team went 1-1 on Friday on the opening day of the Texas Wesleyan tournament. The Lady Coyotes defeated Rochester College 3-0 but lost 3-1 against Texas Wesleyan. The Lady Coyotes finished the tournament with a 1-1 record on Saturday as they defeated Nelson University 3-1 but lost 3-1 against Texas A&M Texarkana. … The Coyote football team opened the season on Saturday with a 27-10 victory against Ottawa. … The Lady Coyote soccer team kicked its way to a 0-0 tie with Central Methodist on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team lost 7-1 against Central Methodist on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Baker 3-1 on Tuesday to improve to 4-1 this season. The Lady Bulldogs went 2-0 on Friday in the Waxahachie tournament as they defeated Lindsey Wilson 3-2 and Nelson University 3-0. The Lady Bulldogs finished the tournament with two more victories on Saturday as they defeated Texas Wesleyan 3-0 and Texas A&M Texarkana. … The Bulldog football team opened the season on Saturday with a 52-7 victory against Avila. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team is off until they return to action on Tuesday, September 9 at Central Christian. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost its third match of the season on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Iowa Briar Cliff.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team improved to 5-0 on Friday with a 3-1 victory against Carroll College and a 3-0 victory against Bushnell University. The Lady Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday when they lost 3-0 against Corban University, but they went 1-1 on the day as they defeated Our Lady of the Lake 3-0. … The Lady Eagle soccer team opened the season on Monday with a 4-0 victory against Central Methodist. The Lady Eagles lost 1-0 against Mission Valley on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team opened the season on Monday against John Brown University and kicked its way to a 3-3 tie. The Eagles earned a 2nd straight tie on Saturday when they tied Baker 4-4.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball dropped both of its matches in the CSM Classic tournament on Friday as they lost 3-1 against Concordia and 2-0 against Iowa Morningside. The Lady Braves earned their first win of year on Saturday with a 3-2 victory against Panhandle State, but they also suffered a 3-0 loss against Master’s University. … The Brave football team opened the season on Saturday suffering a 27-10 loss against Kansas Wesleyan. … The Lady Brave soccer team kicked its way to a 2-2 tie with Baker on Friday. … The Braves men’s soccer team earned its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Missouri Baptist, improving Ottawa’s record to 1-0-1 this season. The Braves lost 1-0 against William Penn on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spires volleyball team improved to 4-0 on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory against Graceland. The Lady Spires went 1-1 on Friday in the Ozarks tournament as they defeated Mission University 3-0 but lost 3-1 against College of the Ozarks. The Lady Spires defeated William Baptist 3-2 on Saturday and won 3-0 against Mid America Christian. … The Spires football team opened the season on Saturday suffering a 62-14 loss against Evangel. … The Lady Spire soccer team earned its first win of the season Saturday when they defeated Hannibal-LaGrange 3-0. … The Spire men’s soccer team opened its season on Wednesday, suffering a 2-0 loss against William Jewell. The Spire earned its first win of the season on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Hannibal-LaGrange.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Builder volleyball team lost both matches in the Oskaloosa Iowa tournament on Friday as they lost 3-0 against Dordt University and 3-1 against Mount Mary University. The Lady Builders went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Briar Cliff University and 3-1 against Waldorf. … The Bulder football team opened the season with a 61-7 victory against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Builder soccer team lost its season opening match 3-1 against Panhandle State on Tuesday. … The Builder men’s soccer team evened out their seasonal record at 1-1 on Wednesday with a 3-2 victory against Central Christian.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team improved to 3-1 on the season on Monday with a 3-0 victory against Kansas Christian College. The Lady Warriors went 2-0 on Friday in the Manhattan Christian tournament as they defeated Cottery College 3-0 and Central Christian 3-0. The Lady Warriors went 1-1 on Saturday as they defeated Dallas Christian 3-0 but lost 3-1 against Manhattan Christian. … The Warrior football team opened the season on Saturday suffering a 34-9 loss against Tabor. … The Lady Warrior soccer team will return to action on Thursday when they play host to Hesston. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 6-0 against Oklahoma Science & Arts on Tuesday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team earned its first win of the season Thursday night when it defeated Hesston 3-1. The Lady Bluejays lost both matches on Saturday as they lost 3-1 against Mid America Nazarene and 3-1 against Southwestern Christian. … The Bluejay football team opened the season on Saturday with a 34-9 victory against Sterling. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team improved to 2-0 on the season Wednesday with a 3-0 victory against Hesston. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team opened its season on Wednesday with a 6-0 victory against Hesston.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss against Midland University on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers went 0-2 on Friday in the Missouri Valley tournament as they lost 3-0 against Stephens College and 3-1 against William Woods. The Lady Panthers went 0-2 on Saturday, losing 3-0 against Central Methodist and 3-0 against Missouri Valley. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 2-1 against Mount Mary on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team earned a 2-1 victory against Mount Mary on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 1 0

Tabor 1 0 1 0

Avilan 0 1 0 0

Saint Mary 0 1 0 0

Ottawa 0 1 0 1

Sterling 0 1 0 1

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 1 0 1 0

Southwestern 1 0 1 0

Evangel 1 0 0 0

McPherson 1 0 0 0

Bethany 0 1 0 1

Bethel 0 1 0 1

Saturday, August 30

McPherson 52, Avila 7

Friends 73, Bethany 14

Southwestern 61, Bethel 7

Evangel 62, Saint Mary 14

Kansas Wesleyan 27, Ottawa 10

Tabor 34, Sterling 9

Saturday, September 6

Friends at Avila

Kansas Wesleyan at Bethany

McPherson at Bethel

Saint Mary at Ottawa

Southwestern at Tabor

Sterling at Evangel

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Evangel 3 0 0 0 0 0

York 2 0 0 0 0 0

Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tabor 1 0 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 2 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 1 0 0 0 0

Sterling 1 1 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 1 1 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 1 1 1 0 0 0

Southwestern 1 1 0 0 0 0

Bethel 1 2 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 1 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 2 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 3 0 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Tabor 2 0 0 0 0 0

Sterling 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 1 0 0 0

Evangel 2 1 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 1 1 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 1 1 0 0 0 0

Friends 1 1 0 0 0 0

Avilan 1 1 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 1 1 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 1 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 1 1 0 0 0

Bethel 0 2 0 0 0 0

York 0 2 0 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Friends 0 0 3 0

McPherson 0 0 8 1

Saint Mary 0 0 7 1

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 6 1

Evangel 0 0 6 2

Sterling 0 0 6 2

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 3 3

Bethel 0 0 5 6

Avila 0 0 3 5

York 0 0 2 9

Ottawa 0 0 1 5

Tabor 0 0 1 5

Southwestern 0 0 1 7

Bethany 0 0 0 5