COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 16 Recap

The 2025 fall season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is now complete.

The KCAC fall 2025 season came to an end on Saturday when both Oklahoma Wesleyan soccer teams, the McPherson volleyball team and the Friends football team lost in their respective NAIA national tournament contests.

The Friends Falcon football team lost 24-18 against Benedictine, the Lady Eagle soccer team lost its semifinal match 1-0 against Cumberlands, the Eagle men’s soccer team lost its semifinal match 2-0 against William Penn and the Lady Bulldogs lost their match 3-1 against Eastern Oregon.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past season or in the national tournament:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 5-24, 0-13 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-6, 3-4-5 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-14-0, 2-11-0 record. … The Eagle football team finished the season with a 1-10, 0-5 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team finished the season with a 7-16, 4-8 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 1-14-1, 1-12-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Swede football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-4 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team finished the season with a 23-10, 11-2 record. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 2-8-3 record. … The Thresher football team finished the season with a 3-8, 0-5 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team finished the season with a 29-6, 10-2 record. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the season with an 11-8-0, 8-5-0 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-5-5, 4-4-5 record. … The Valor football team finished the season with a 9-2, 3-2 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team finished the season with a 17-11, 4-9 record. … The Lady Falcon soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-1 against Hastings in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Falcon men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-11-3, 4-6-3 record. … The Falcon football team saw its season come to an end on Saturday when it lost 24-18 against Benedictine in the NAIA national playoffs.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team finished the season with a 14-14, 8-5 record. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-2, 10-2 record. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-3, 9-2-2 record. … The Coyote football team finished the season with a 7-4, 4-1 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Midland, Neb. 3-0 on Wednesday in pool play during the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Cumberland, Kentucky 3-2 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 3-1 against Eastern Oregon on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 3-9-1 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-3, 5-5-3 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 9-2, 4-1 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bushnell University on Thursday in the opening match of NAIA nationals pool play. The Lady Eagles lost 3-2 against Bellevue, Neb. on Friday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Mid-America Nazarene 1-0 on Monday in the NAIA national tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Marian Indiana 1-0 on Thursday in the NAIA quarterfinals. The Lady Eagles lost 1-0 against Cumberlands on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 2-0 against William Penn in the NAIA national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team finished the season with a 10-14, 7-6 record. … The Lady Brave soccer team finished the season with a 4-9-5, 3-6-4 record. … The Brave men's soccer team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday when it lost 2-1 against West Virginia Tech in the NAIA national tournament. … The Brave football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-1 record.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team finished the season with a 21-11, 7-6 record. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 5-3-5 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-2, 5-7-1 record. … The Spire football team finished the season with a 3-8, 3-2 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the season with a 7-18, 2-11 record. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-4, 5-4-4 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the season with a 10-8-0, 7-5-0 record. … The Moundbuilders football team finished the season with an 8-3, 2-3 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 16-12, 5-8 record. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-0, 3-10-0 record. … The Warrior football team finished the season with a 1-10, 1-4 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team finished the season with a 9-17, 5-8 record. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-2, 7-4-2 record. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-8-3, 5-5-2 record. … The Bluejay football team finished the season with a 5-6, 3-2 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 11-22, 3-10 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 4-12-2, 3-8-2 record. … The Panther men’s soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-3, 8-2-3 record.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kansas Wesleyan7 4 4 1

Ottawa 6 5 4 1

Saint Mary 3 8 3 2

Tabor 5 6 3 2

Sterling 1 10 1 4

Avila 1 10 0 5

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 12 1 5 0

McPherson 9 2 4 1

Southwestern 8 3 2 3

Evangel 9 2 3 2

Bethany 3 8 1 4

Bethel 3 8 0 5

Saturday, November 29

Friends 53, William Penn 36

Saturday, December 6

Benedictine 24, Friends 18

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 21 2 1 13 0 0

Friends 14 5 3 10 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 13 5 2 10 2 1

Evangel 11 8 0 8 5 0

Tabor 12 6 2 7 4 2

Saint Mary 7 6 6 5 3 5

Southwestern 5 9 4 5 4 4

Bethel 4 10 3 4 7 2

Avila 5 7 6 3 4 6

Ottawa 4 9 5 3 6 4

York 4 12 2 3 8 2

McPherson 4 10 3 3 9 1

Bethany 1 14 1 1 12 0

Sterling 3 14 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 18 1 3 12 0 1

Ottawa 14 4 6 9 0 5

Kan. Wesleyan 13 4 3 9 2 2

York 12 5 3 8 2 3

Southwestern 10 8 0 7 5 0

Tabor 7 8 3 5 5 2

Friends 4 11 3 4 6 3

Saint Mary 7 9 2 5 7 1

Evangel 9 5 5 4 4 5

McPherson 7 9 3 5 5 3

Bethel 3 12 3 2 8 3

Avilan 4 14 0 2 11 0

Sterling 6 11 0 3 10 0

Bethany 3 13 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 12 1 31 3

Okla. Wesleyan 11 2 26 3

Bethel 11 2 23 10

Evangel 10 2 29 6

Kan. Wesleyan 8 5 14 14

Saint Mary 7 6 21 11

Ottawa 7 6 10 14

Sterling 5 8 16 12

Tabor 5 8 9 17

Friends 4 9 17 11

Bethany 4 8 7 16

Southwestern 2 11 7 18

York 3 10 11 22

Avila 0 13 5 24