COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 15 Recap

The 2025 fall season with live on for at least one more week thanks to the Friends football team, the Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s and women’s soccer teams and the Ottawa men’s soccer team.

The three soccer teams will play in the next round of the NAIA national tournament this week while the Falcon football team kept its season alive on Saturday with a 53-36 victory against William Penn in the 2nd round of the NAIA national tournament.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past season or in the national tournament:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 5-24, 0-13 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-6, 3-4-5 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-14-0, 2-11-0 record. … The Eagle football team finished the season with a 1-10, 0-5 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team finished the season with a 7-16, 4-8 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 1-14-1, 1-12-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Swede football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-4 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team finished the season with a 23-10, 11-2 record. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 2-8-3 record. … The Thresher football team finished the season with a 3-8, 0-5 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team finished the season with a 29-6, 10-2 record. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the season with an 11-8-0, 8-5-0 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-5-5, 4-4-5 record. … The Valor football team finished the season with a 9-2, 3-2 record.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team finished the season with a 17-11, 4-9 record. … The Lady Falcon soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-1 against Hastings in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Falcon men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-11-3, 4-6-3 record. … The Falcon football team defeated William Penn 53-36 on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NAIA national tournament. The Falcons advance to next Saturday where they will host Benedictine in the third round of the tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team finished the season with a 14-14, 8-5 record. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-2, 10-2 record. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-3, 9-2-2 record. … The Coyote football team finished the season with a 7-4, 4-1 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Texas Wesleyan on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 3-9-1 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-3, 5-5-3 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 9-2, 4-1 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Nelson, Texas 3-2 on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Eagle soccer team will play Mid-America Nazarene on Monday in the NAIA Round of 16 national tournament. … The Eagle men’s soccer team will play William Penn on Tuesday in the NAIA Round of 16 national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team finished the season with a 10-14, 7-6 record. … The Lady Brave soccer team finished the season with a 4-9-5, 3-6-4 record. … The Brave men's soccer team will play West Virginia Tech on Tuesday in the NAIA Round of 16 national tournament. … The Brave football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-1 record.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team finished the season with a 21-11, 7-6 record. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 5-3-5 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-2, 5-7-1 record. … The Spire football team finished the season with a 3-8, 3-2 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the season with a 7-18, 2-11 record. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-4, 5-4-4 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the season with a 10-8-0, 7-5-0 record. … The Moundbuilders football team finished the season with an 8-3, 2-3 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 16-12, 5-8 record. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-0, 3-10-0 record. … The Warrior football team finished the season with a 1-10, 1-4 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team finished the season with a 9-17, 5-8 record. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-2, 7-4-2 record. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-8-3, 5-5-2 record. … The Bluejay football team finished the season with a 5-6, 3-2 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 11-22, 3-10 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 4-12-2, 3-8-2 record. … The Panther men’s soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-3, 8-2-3 record.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Kansas Wesleyan7 4 4 1

Ottawa 6 5 4 1

Saint Mary 3 8 3 2

Tabor 5 6 3 2

Sterling 1 10 1 4

Avila 1 10 0 5

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 12 0 5 0

McPherson 9 2 4 1

Southwestern 8 3 2 3

Evangel 9 2 3 2

Bethany 3 8 1 4

Bethel 3 8 0 5

Saturday, November 29

Friends 53, William Penn 36

Saturday, December 6

Benedictine at Friends

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 20 1 1 13 0 0

Friends 14 5 3 10 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 13 5 2 10 2 1

Evangel 11 8 0 8 5 0

Tabor 12 6 2 7 4 2

Saint Mary 7 6 6 5 3 5

Southwestern 5 9 4 5 4 4

Bethel 4 10 3 4 7 2

Avila 5 7 6 3 4 6

Ottawa 4 9 5 3 6 4

York 4 12 2 3 8 2

McPherson 4 10 3 3 9 1

Bethany 1 14 1 1 12 0

Sterling 3 14 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 18 0 3 12 0 1

Ottawa 14 3 6 9 0 5

Kan. Wesleyan 13 4 3 9 2 2

York 12 5 3 8 2 3

Southwestern 10 8 0 7 5 0

Tabor 7 8 3 5 5 2

Friends 4 11 3 4 6 3

Saint Mary 7 9 2 5 7 1

Evangel 9 5 5 4 4 5

McPherson 7 9 3 5 5 3

Bethel 3 12 3 2 8 3

Avilan 4 14 0 2 11 0

Sterling 6 11 0 3 10 0

Bethany 3 13 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 12 1 31 3

Okla. Wesleyan 11 2 26 3

Bethel 11 2 23 10

Evangel 10 2 29 6

Kan. Wesleyan 8 5 14 14

Saint Mary 7 6 21 11

Ottawa 7 6 10 14

Sterling 5 8 16 12

Tabor 5 8 9 17

Friends 4 9 17 11

Bethany 4 8 7 16

Southwestern 2 11 7 18

York 3 10 11 22

Avila 0 13 5 24