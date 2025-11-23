COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 14 Recap

The postseason is fully underway for the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference’s 2025 fall season and the KCAC is represented at the national level in all the fall sports.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is the top contender for the KCAC as the Eagles and Lady Eagles are representing the KCAC in both men’s and women’s soccer as well as the NAIA national volleyball tournament.

The KCAC saw Evangel get knocked out of the NAIA football tournament on Saturday, but the KCAC is still represented by Friends on the football field as the Falcons will play William Penn this coming Saturday in the 2nd round.

Ottawa also won its NAIA national tournament opener in men’s soccer and 2nd round match on Saturday.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past season or in the national tournament:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team finished the season with a 5-24, 0-13 record. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-6, 3-4-5 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-14-0, 2-11-0 record. … The Eagle football team finished the season with a 1-10, 0-5 record.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team finished the season with a 7-16, 4-8 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 1-14-1, 1-12-0 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Swede football team finished the season with a 3-8, 1-4 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team finished the season with a 23-10, 11-2 record. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 2-8-3 record. … The Thresher football team finished the season with a 3-8, 0-5 record.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team finished the season with a 29-6, 10-2 record. … The Lady Valor soccer team finished the season with an 11-8-0, 8-5-0 record. … The Valor men’s soccer team finished the season with a 9-5-5, 4-4-5 record. … The Valor football team lost 13-12 against Saint Francis on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team finished the season with a 17-11, 4-9 record. … The Lady Falcon soccer team saw its season come to an end on Thursday when it lost 3-1 against Hastings in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Falcon men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-11-3, 4-6-3 record. … The Falcon football team will host William Penn on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NAIA national postseason tournament.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team finished the season with a 14-14, 8-5 record. … The Lady Coyote soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-2, 10-2 record. … The Coyote men’s soccer team finished the season with a 13-4-3, 9-2-2 record. … The Coyote football team finished the season with a 7-4, 4-1 record.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Texas Wesleyan on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 3-9-1 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-3, 5-5-3 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 9-2, 4-1 record.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Nelson, Texas 3-2 on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national tournament. … After receiving a bye in the opening round, the Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Mid-America Christian 4-0 on Saturday in the 2nd round of the NAIA national tournament. … After receiving a bye in the opening round, the Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Westcliff, Calif. 3-0 on Saturday in the NAIA national tournament.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team finished the season with a 10-14, 7-6 record. … The Lady Brave soccer team finished the season with a 4-9-5, 3-6-4 record. … The Brave men’s soccer team kept its season alive on Thursday with a 1-0 victory against Harris Stowe State in the opening round of the NAIA tournament. The Braves defeated Linsey-Wilson College 1-0 in the 2nd round on Saturday. … The Brave football team finished the season with a 6-5, 4-1 record.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team finished the season with a 21-11, 7-6 record. … The Lady Spire soccer team finished the season with a 7-6-6, 5-3-5 record. … The Spire men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-9-2, 5-7-1 record. … The Spire football team finished the season with a 3-8, 3-2 record.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team finished the season with a 7-18, 2-11 record. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team finished the season with a 5-9-4, 5-4-4 record. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team finished the season with a 10-8-0, 7-5-0 record. … The Moundbuilders football team finished the season with an 8-3, 2-3 record.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 16-12, 5-8 record. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-0, 3-10-0 record. … The Warrior football team finished the season with a 1-10, 1-4 record.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team finished the season with a 9-17, 5-8 record. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team finished the season with a 12-6-2, 7-4-2 record. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team finished the season with a 7-8-3, 5-5-2 record. … The Bluejay football team finished the season with a 5-6, 3-2 record.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished the season with a 11-22, 3-10 record. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 4-12-2, 3-8-2 record. … The Panther men’s soccer team finished the season with a 12-5-3, 8-2-3 record.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kansas Wesleyan7 4 4 1

Ottawa 6 5 4 1

Saint Mary 3 8 3 2

Tabor 5 6 3 2

Sterling 1 10 1 4

Avila 1 10 0 5

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 11 0 5 0

McPherson 9 2 4 1

Southwestern 8 3 2 3

Evangel 9 2 3 2

Bethany 3 8 1 4

Bethel 3 8 0 5

Saturday, November 22

Saint Francis 13, Evangel 12

Saturday, November 29

William Penn at Friends

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 20 1 1 13 0 0

Friends 14 5 3 10 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 13 5 2 10 2 1

Evangel 11 8 0 8 5 0

Tabor 12 6 2 7 4 2

Saint Mary 7 6 6 5 3 5

Southwestern 5 9 4 5 4 4

Bethel 4 10 3 4 7 2

Avila 5 7 6 3 4 6

Ottawa 4 9 5 3 6 4

York 4 12 2 3 8 2

McPherson 4 10 3 3 9 1

Bethany 1 14 1 1 12 0

Sterling 3 14 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 18 0 3 12 0 1

Ottawa 14 3 6 9 0 5

Kan. Wesleyan 13 4 3 9 2 2

York 12 5 3 8 2 3

Southwestern 10 8 0 7 5 0

Tabor 7 8 3 5 5 2

Friends 4 11 3 4 6 3

Saint Mary 7 9 2 5 7 1

Evangel 9 5 5 4 4 5

McPherson 7 9 3 5 5 3

Bethel 3 12 3 2 8 3

Avilan 4 14 0 2 11 0

Sterling 6 11 0 3 10 0

Bethany 3 13 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 12 1 31 3

Okla. Wesleyan 11 2 26 3

Bethel 11 2 23 10

Evangel 10 2 29 6

Kan. Wesleyan 8 5 14 14

Saint Mary 7 6 21 11

Ottawa 7 6 10 14

Sterling 5 8 16 12

Tabor 5 8 9 17

Friends 4 9 17 11

Bethany 4 8 7 16

Southwestern 2 11 7 18

York 3 10 11 22

Avila 0 13 5 24