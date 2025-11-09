COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 12 Recap

The 2025 fall season is wrapping up in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and regular season champions are being crowned while postseason tournaments are taking place.

There is one week remaining in the KCAC football regular season and Kansas Wesleyan has won the Bissell Division title thanks to its season-opening victory against Ottawa as those two teams will finish with identical 4-1 division records, but the Coyotes win the tiebreaker thanks to their 27-10 victory to open the season and the fact the Coyotes will finish with a better overall record.

Friends University has wrapped up the Kessinger Division title because the Falcons are the only KCAC team, in either division to remain undefeated on the season.

The KCAC volleyball regular season title was captured by McPherson with a 29-2, 12-1 record and the KCAC volleyball postseason tournament is scheduled to begin this coming Saturday.

Oklahoma Wesleyan is making their name known around the KCAC in 2025 on the soccer pitch.

Both the Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s and women’s soccer teams will compete for the 2025 KCAC soccer championship on Wednesday when the Eagle men play Ottawa while the Lady Eagles will play Friends on the pitch to determine the KCAC women’s soccer champion.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team finished the season with a 5-7-5, 3-4-6 record. … The Eagle men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-14-0, 2-11-0 record. … The Eagles football team lost 37-0 against Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Avila 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 4-7-2 record. … The Swede men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-13-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Swede football team lost 40-7 against Tabor on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Ottawa 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team finished the season with a 1-14-1, 1-12-0 record. … The Thresher men’s soccer team finished the season with a 3-12-3, 3-8-3 record. … The Thresher football team lost 51-0 against Evangel on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 3-1 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 3-0 against Tabor on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Valor football team defeated Bethel 51-0 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Southwestern 3-1 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Falcons defeated Kansas Wesleyan 1-0 on Friday in the KCAC semifinals and will face Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the KCAC championship match. … The Falcon men’s soccer team finished the season with a 4-11-3, 4-6-3 record. … The Falcon football team defeated Sterling 68-7 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost to Bethel 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Southwestern 0-0 on penalty kicks on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Coyotes lost 1-0 against Friends on Friday in the KCAC semifinals. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Tabor 4-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Coyotes lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday in the KCAC semifinals. … The Coyote football team defeated McPherson 20-7 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Evangel 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team finished the season with a 4-10-3, 3-9-1 record. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Ottawa on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Bulldog football team lost 20-7 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-2 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated Sterling 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Ottawa 4-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Tabor 2-0 on Friday and will face Friends for the KCAC championship on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 4-0 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Eagles defeated York 2-1 on Friday in the KCAC semifinals and will face Ottawa on Thursday in the KCAC championship match.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-1 against Bethel on Saturday. … Lady Brave soccer team lost 4-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated McPherson 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Braves defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-0 on Friday and will face Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday in the KCAC championship match. … The Brave football team defeated Avila 37-0 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Spire lost 3-2 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team lost 0-0 on penalty kicks on Wednesday against Kansas Wesleyan in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Spire football team lost 53-21 against Southwestern on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-1 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-1 against York on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 3-1 against Friends on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against York on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Saint Mary 53-21 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team finished the season with a 3-14-1, 1-11-1 record. … The Warrior men’s soccer team finished the season with a 6-11-0, 3-10-0 record. … The Warrior football team lost 68-7 against Friends on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Saint Mary 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Wednesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Lady Bluejays lost 2-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday in the KCAC semifinals. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. … The Bluejay football team defeated Bethany 40-7 on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team finished the season with a 4-12-2, 4-8-2 record. … The Panther men’s soccer tournament defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Tuesday in the opening round of the KCAC tournament. The Panthers lost 2-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Friday in the KCAC semifinals.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kansas Wesleyan 7 3 4 1

Ottawa 5 5 4 1

Saint Mary 3 7 3 2

Tabor 4 6 2 2

Sterling 1 9 1 4

Avila 1 9 0 4

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 10 0 5 0

McPherson 8 2 4 1

Southwestern 7 3 2 3

Evangel 8 2 2 2

Bethany 3 7 1 3

Bethel 3 7 0 5

Saturday, November 8

Tabor 40, Bethany 7

Friends 68, Sterling 7

Kansas Wesleyan 20, McPherson 17

Ottawa 37, Avila 0

Southwestern 53, Saint Mary 21

Evangel 51, Bethel 0

Saturday, November 15

Tabor at Avila

Sterling at McPherson

Southwestern at Kansas Wesleyan

Friends at Saint Mary

Bethel at Ottawa

Bethany at Evangel

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 18 1 1 13 0 0

Friends 14 3 3 10 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 13 5 2 10 2 1

Evangel 11 8 0 8 5 0

Tabor 12 6 2 7 4 2

Saint Mary 7 6 6 5 3 5

Southwestern 5 9 4 5 4 4

Bethel 4 10 3 4 7 2

Avila 5 7 5 3 4 6

Ottawa 4 9 5 3 6 4

York 4 12 2 3 8 2

McPherson 4 10 3 3 9 1

Bethany 1 14 1 1 12 0

Sterling 3 14 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 16 0 3 12 0 1

Ottawa 12 2 6 9 0 5

Kan. Wesleyan 13 4 3 9 2 2

York 12 5 3 8 2 3

Southwestern 10 8 0 7 5 0

Tabor 7 8 3 5 5 2

Friends 4 11 3 4 6 3

Saint Mary 7 9 2 5 7 1

Evangel 9 5 5 4 4 5

McPherson 7 9 3 5 5 3

Bethel 3 12 3 2 8 3

Avilan 4 14 0 2 11 0

Sterling 6 11 0 3 10 0

Bethany 3 13 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 12 1 29 2

Okla. Wesleyan 11 2 22 3

Bethel 11 2 21 9

Evangel 10 2 28 5

Kan. Wesleyan 8 5 14 13

Saint Mary 7 6 21 10

Ottawa 7 6 10 13

Sterling 5 8 16 11

Tabor 5 8 9 17

Friends 4 9 16 11

Bethany 4 8 7 16

Southwestern 2 11 7 18

York 3 10 11 22

Avila 0 13 5 24