COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 10 Recap

Kansas Wesleyan maintained its lead atop the Bissell Division of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings on Saturday with a 35-0 victory against Sterling to improve to 6-2, 4-1 on the season.
Ottawa, which lost 28-23 against Evangel last Sunday and Avila 58-0 on Saturday, remains in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 3-5, 3-1 record.
Friends improved to 8-0, 5-0 this season Saturday with a 41-28 victory against Southwestern to remain atop the Kessinger Division while McPherson, which defeated Saint Mary 66-0, remains in 2nd place in the Kessinger Division with a 7-1, 3-1 record.
McPherson leads the way in the KCAC volleyball standings with a 25-7, 8-1 record, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan at 18-2, 8-1, Evangel (25-4, 7-1), Saint Mary (21-6, 7-2), Bethel (17-9, 7-2) and Kansas Wesleyan in 6th place with a 12-11, 6-3 record.
Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 14-1-1, 11-0-0 record while Friends is in 2nd place with a 10-3-3, 8-1-2 record followed by Kansas Wesleyan, in third place, with a 10-4-2, 8-2-1 record.
Oklahoma Wesleyan also continues to lead the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 12-0-3, 10-01 record while Ottawa (9-2-5, 8-0-4) is in 2nd place, followed by York (10-3-3, 7-1-3) and Kansas Wesleyan in 4th place with a 10-3-3, 7-2-2 record.
Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:
AVILA
The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. … The Eagle football team lost 58-0 against Evangel on Saturday.
BETHANY
The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 5-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 9-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede football team defeated Bethel 25-14 on Saturday.
BETHEL
The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 2-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team tied Evangel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 25-14 against Bethany on Saturday.
EVANGEL
The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Friends 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 3-0 against Bethel on Friday. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 1-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Bethel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Friends 1-0 on Wednesday. The Valor tied Bethel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Ottawa 28-23 on Sunday. The Valor defeated Avila on Saturday.
FRIENDS
The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Evangel 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Tabor 1-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Falcons tied Tabor 2-2 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Southwestern 41-28 on Saturday.
KANSAS WESLEYAN
The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 1-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 4-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Sterling 35-0 on Saturday.
McPHERSON
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Avila 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated York 1-0 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team tied York 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Saint Mary 66-0 on Saturday.
OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN
The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Bellevue 3-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethany 9-2 on Saturday.
OTTAWA
The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated York 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team tied Southwestern 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Wednesday. The Braves tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 28-23 on Sunday. The Braves defeated Tabor 28-21 on Saturday.
SAINT MARY
The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Avila 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Sterling 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team tied Avila 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Sterling 6-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Avila 6-0 on Wednesday. The Spire lost 2-1 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 66-0 against McPherson on Saturday.
SOUTWHESTERN
The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Ottawa 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 1-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team lost 41-28 against Friends on Saturday.
STERLING
The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors split a pair of matches Saturday; they defeated Hastings 3-0 and lost 3-1 against Saint Mary. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 2-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Warriors defeated Saint Mary 2-1 on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 35-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.
TABOR
The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Sterling 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 1-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 2-1 on Wednesday. The Falcons tied Friends 2-2 on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 28-21 against Ottawa on Saturday.
YORK
The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 1-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team tied McPherson 2-2 on Wednesday. The Panthers tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday.
2025 KCAC Football Standings
Bissell Division
Overall KCAC
Kan. Wesleyan 6 2 4 1
Ottawa 3 5 3 1
Tabor 3 5 2 2
Saint Mary 2 6 2 2
Sterling 1 7 1 3
Avila 1 7 0 3
Kessinger Division
Overall KCAC
Team W L W L
Friends 8 0 5 0
McPherson 7 1 3 1
Southwestern 6 2 2 2
Evangel 6 2 1 2
Bethany 3 5 1 3
Bethel 2 6 0 4
Sunday, October 19
Evangel 28, Ottawa 23
Saturday, October 25
Kansas Wesleyan 35, Sterling 0
Bethany 25, Bethel 14
Evangel 58, Avila 0
Friends 41, Southwestern 28
McPherson 66, Saint Mary 0
Ottawa 28, Tabor 21
Saturday, November 1
Kansas Wesleyan at Friends
Saint Mary at Sterling
Ottawa at Bethany
Avila at Bethel
McPherson at Southwestern
Evangel at Tabor
2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings
Overall KCAC
Team W L T W L T
Okla. Wesleyan 14 1 1 11 0 0
Friends 10 3 3 8 1 2
Kan. Wesleyan 10 4 2 8 2 1
Tabor 10 4 2 6 3 2
Evangel 10 6 0 7 4 0
Saint Mary 6 5 5 4 3 4
Southwestern 4 8 4 4 4 4
Avila 4 5 5 2 2 6
York 4 10 2 3 6 2
Ottawa 3 7 5 2 5 4
McPherson 4 7 3 3 6 1
Bethel 3 10 2 3 7 1
Bethany 1 12 1 1 10 0
Sterling 3 13 1 1 10 1
2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings
Overall KCAC
W L T W L T
Okla. Wesleyan 12 0 3 10 0 1
Ottawa 9 2 5 8 0 4
York 10 3 3 7 1 3
Kan. Wesleyan 10 3 3 7 2 2
Southwestern 9 7 0 6 5 0
Tabor 6 7 2 4 5 1
Friends 4 10 2 4 5 2
Saint Mary 6 8 2 4 6 1
Evangel 8 4 4 3 4 4
McPherson 5 7 3 3 4 3
Bethel 3 10 3 2 6 3
Avilan 4 11 0 2 8 0
Sterling 6 10 0 3 9 0
Bethany 3 11 1 1 9 1
2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings
KCAC OVERALL
W L W L
McPherson 8 1 25 2
Okla. Wesleyan 8 1 19 2
Evangel 7 1 25 4
Saint Mary 7 2 21 6
Bethel 7 2 17 9
Kan. Wesleyan 6 3 12 11
Ottawa 5 4 8 11
Sterling 4 6 15 9
Friends 3 6 15 8
Tabor 4 5 8 14
York 2 8 10 20
Southwestern 2 8 7 15
Bethany 0 8 3 16
Avila 0 10 5 21