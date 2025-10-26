COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 10 Recap

By Christian D Orr October 26, 2025

Kansas Wesleyan maintained its lead atop the Bissell Division of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings on Saturday with a 35-0 victory against Sterling to improve to 6-2, 4-1 on the season.

Ottawa, which lost 28-23 against Evangel last Sunday and Avila 58-0 on Saturday, remains in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 3-5, 3-1 record.

Friends improved to 8-0, 5-0 this season Saturday with a 41-28 victory against Southwestern to remain atop the Kessinger Division while McPherson, which defeated Saint Mary 66-0, remains in 2nd place in the Kessinger Division with a 7-1, 3-1 record.

McPherson leads the way in the KCAC volleyball standings with a 25-7, 8-1 record, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan at 18-2, 8-1, Evangel (25-4, 7-1), Saint Mary (21-6, 7-2), Bethel (17-9, 7-2) and Kansas Wesleyan in 6th place with a 12-11, 6-3 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 14-1-1, 11-0-0 record while Friends is in 2nd place with a 10-3-3, 8-1-2 record followed by Kansas Wesleyan, in third place, with a 10-4-2, 8-2-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan also continues to lead the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 12-0-3, 10-01 record while Ottawa (9-2-5, 8-0-4) is in 2nd place, followed by York (10-3-3, 7-1-3) and Kansas Wesleyan in 4th place with a 10-3-3, 7-2-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. … The Eagle football team lost 58-0 against Evangel on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 5-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 9-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede football team defeated Bethel 25-14 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 2-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team tied Evangel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 25-14 against Bethany on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Friends 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 3-0 against Bethel on Friday. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 1-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Bethel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Friends 1-0 on Wednesday. The Valor tied Bethel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Ottawa 28-23 on Sunday. The Valor defeated Avila on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Evangel 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Tabor 1-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Falcons tied Tabor 2-2 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Southwestern 41-28 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 1-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 4-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Sterling 35-0 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Avila 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated York 1-0 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team tied York 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Saint Mary 66-0 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Bellevue 3-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethany 9-2 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated York 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team tied Southwestern 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Wednesday. The Braves tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 28-23 on Sunday. The Braves defeated Tabor 28-21 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Avila 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Sterling 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team tied Avila 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Sterling 6-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Avila 6-0 on Wednesday. The Spire lost 2-1 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 66-0 against McPherson on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Ottawa 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 1-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team lost 41-28 against Friends on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors split a pair of matches Saturday; they defeated Hastings 3-0 and lost 3-1 against Saint Mary. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 2-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Warriors defeated Saint Mary 2-1 on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 35-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Sterling 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 1-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 2-1 on Wednesday. The Falcons tied Friends 2-2 on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 28-21 against Ottawa on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 1-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team tied McPherson 2-2 on Wednesday. The Panthers tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday.

 

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall                                 KCAC

Kan. Wesleyan  6              2                              4              1

Ottawa                 3              5                              3              1

Tabor                    3              5                              2              2

Saint Mary          2              6                              2              2

Sterling                 1              7                              1              3

Avila                      1              7                              0              3

Kessinger Division

Overall                                 KCAC

Team                     W           L                              W           L

Friends                 8              0                              5              0

McPherson         7              1                              3              1

Southwestern   6              2                              2              2

Evangel                 6              2                              1              2

Bethany               3              5                              1              3

Bethel                   2              6                              0              4

Sunday, October 19

Evangel 28, Ottawa 23

Saturday, October 25

Kansas Wesleyan 35, Sterling 0

Bethany 25, Bethel 14

Evangel 58, Avila 0

Friends 41, Southwestern 28

McPherson 66, Saint Mary 0

Ottawa 28, Tabor 21

Saturday, November 1

Kansas Wesleyan at Friends

Saint Mary at Sterling

Ottawa at Bethany

Avila at Bethel

McPherson at Southwestern

Evangel at Tabor

 

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall                                                 KCAC

Team                     W           L              T                              W           L              T

Okla. Wesleyan 14           1              1                              11           0              0

Friends                 10           3              3                              8              1              2

Kan. Wesleyan  10           4              2                              8              2              1

Tabor                    10           4              2                              6              3              2

Evangel                 10           6              0                              7              4              0

Saint Mary          6              5              5                              4              3              4

Southwestern   4              8              4                              4              4              4

Avila                      4              5              5                              2              2              6

York                       4              10           2                              3              6              2

Ottawa                 3              7              5                              2              5              4

McPherson         4              7              3                              3              6              1

Bethel                   3              10           2                              3              7              1

Bethany               1              12           1                              1              10           0

Sterling                 3              13           1                              1              10           1

 

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

                                Overall                                                 KCAC                    

                                W           L              T                              W           L              T

Okla. Wesleyan 12           0              3                              10           0              1

Ottawa                 9              2              5                              8              0              4

York                       10           3              3                              7              1              3

Kan. Wesleyan  10           3              3                              7              2              2

Southwestern   9              7              0                              6              5              0

Tabor                    6              7              2                              4              5              1

Friends                 4              10           2                              4              5              2

Saint Mary          6              8              2                              4              6              1

Evangel                 8              4              4                              3              4              4

McPherson         5              7              3                              3              4              3

Bethel                   3              10           3                              2              6              3

Avilan                    4              11           0                              2              8              0

Sterling                 6              10           0                              3              9              0

Bethany               3              11           1                              1              9              1

 

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

                                KCAC                                     OVERALL                                             

                                W           L                              W           L             

McPherson         8              1                              25           2

Okla. Wesleyan 8              1                              19           2

Evangel                 7              1                              25           4

Saint Mary          7              2                              21           6

Bethel                   7              2                              17           9

Kan. Wesleyan  6              3                              12           11

Ottawa                 5              4                              8              11

Sterling                 4              6                              15           9

Friends                 3              6                              15           8

Tabor                    4              5                              8              14

York                       2              8                              10           20

Southwestern   2              8                              7              15

Bethany               0              8                              3              16

Avila                      0              10                           5              21