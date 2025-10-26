COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 10 Recap

Kansas Wesleyan maintained its lead atop the Bissell Division of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference standings on Saturday with a 35-0 victory against Sterling to improve to 6-2, 4-1 on the season.

Ottawa, which lost 28-23 against Evangel last Sunday and Avila 58-0 on Saturday, remains in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 3-5, 3-1 record.

Friends improved to 8-0, 5-0 this season Saturday with a 41-28 victory against Southwestern to remain atop the Kessinger Division while McPherson, which defeated Saint Mary 66-0, remains in 2nd place in the Kessinger Division with a 7-1, 3-1 record.

McPherson leads the way in the KCAC volleyball standings with a 25-7, 8-1 record, followed by Oklahoma Wesleyan at 18-2, 8-1, Evangel (25-4, 7-1), Saint Mary (21-6, 7-2), Bethel (17-9, 7-2) and Kansas Wesleyan in 6th place with a 12-11, 6-3 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan continues to lead the KCAC women’s soccer standings with a 14-1-1, 11-0-0 record while Friends is in 2nd place with a 10-3-3, 8-1-2 record followed by Kansas Wesleyan, in third place, with a 10-4-2, 8-2-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan also continues to lead the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 12-0-3, 10-01 record while Ottawa (9-2-5, 8-0-4) is in 2nd place, followed by York (10-3-3, 7-1-3) and Kansas Wesleyan in 4th place with a 10-3-3, 7-2-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Wednesday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. … The Eagle football team lost 58-0 against Evangel on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 5-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 5-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 9-2 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede football team defeated Bethel 25-14 on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 2-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team tied Evangel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Thresher football team lost 25-14 against Bethany on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Friends 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor lost 3-0 against Bethel on Friday. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 1-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Bethel 2-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Friends 1-0 on Wednesday. The Valor tied Bethel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Ottawa 28-23 on Sunday. The Valor defeated Avila on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons lost 3-0 against Tabor on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Evangel 1-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Tabor 1-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Falcons tied Tabor 2-2 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Southwestern 41-28 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Friday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 1-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 4-1 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Sterling 35-0 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Avila 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team defeated York 1-0 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team tied York 2-2 on Wednesday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Saint Mary 66-0 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Bellevue 3-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Bethany 9-2 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated York 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team tied Southwestern 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 2-1 on Wednesday. The Braves tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team lost 28-23 on Sunday. The Braves defeated Tabor 28-21 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Avila 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Sterling 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team tied Avila 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Sterling 6-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Avila 6-0 on Wednesday. The Spire lost 2-1 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 66-0 against McPherson on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Friday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team tied Ottawa 0-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 1-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team lost 41-28 against Friends on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors split a pair of matches Saturday; they defeated Hastings 3-0 and lost 3-1 against Saint Mary. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 2-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 6-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 2-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Warriors defeated Saint Mary 2-1 on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 35-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Sterling 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 1-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 2-1 on Wednesday. The Falcons tied Friends 2-2 on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 28-21 against Ottawa on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-2 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 1-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team tied McPherson 2-2 on Wednesday. The Panthers tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kan. Wesleyan 6 2 4 1

Ottawa 3 5 3 1

Tabor 3 5 2 2

Saint Mary 2 6 2 2

Sterling 1 7 1 3

Avila 1 7 0 3

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 8 0 5 0

McPherson 7 1 3 1

Southwestern 6 2 2 2

Evangel 6 2 1 2

Bethany 3 5 1 3

Bethel 2 6 0 4

Sunday, October 19

Evangel 28, Ottawa 23

Saturday, October 25

Kansas Wesleyan 35, Sterling 0

Bethany 25, Bethel 14

Evangel 58, Avila 0

Friends 41, Southwestern 28

McPherson 66, Saint Mary 0

Ottawa 28, Tabor 21

Saturday, November 1

Kansas Wesleyan at Friends

Saint Mary at Sterling

Ottawa at Bethany

Avila at Bethel

McPherson at Southwestern

Evangel at Tabor

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 14 1 1 11 0 0

Friends 10 3 3 8 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 10 4 2 8 2 1

Tabor 10 4 2 6 3 2

Evangel 10 6 0 7 4 0

Saint Mary 6 5 5 4 3 4

Southwestern 4 8 4 4 4 4

Avila 4 5 5 2 2 6

York 4 10 2 3 6 2

Ottawa 3 7 5 2 5 4

McPherson 4 7 3 3 6 1

Bethel 3 10 2 3 7 1

Bethany 1 12 1 1 10 0

Sterling 3 13 1 1 10 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 12 0 3 10 0 1

Ottawa 9 2 5 8 0 4

York 10 3 3 7 1 3

Kan. Wesleyan 10 3 3 7 2 2

Southwestern 9 7 0 6 5 0

Tabor 6 7 2 4 5 1

Friends 4 10 2 4 5 2

Saint Mary 6 8 2 4 6 1

Evangel 8 4 4 3 4 4

McPherson 5 7 3 3 4 3

Bethel 3 10 3 2 6 3

Avilan 4 11 0 2 8 0

Sterling 6 10 0 3 9 0

Bethany 3 11 1 1 9 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 8 1 25 2

Okla. Wesleyan 8 1 19 2

Evangel 7 1 25 4

Saint Mary 7 2 21 6

Bethel 7 2 17 9

Kan. Wesleyan 6 3 12 11

Ottawa 5 4 8 11

Sterling 4 6 15 9

Friends 3 6 15 8

Tabor 4 5 8 14

York 2 8 10 20

Southwestern 2 8 7 15

Bethany 0 8 3 16

Avila 0 10 5 21