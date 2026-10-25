COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 11 Recap

The leads remain the same atop the two Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference football divisions after the 8th week of action Saturday.

Friends remains atop the Kessinger Division with a 7-1, 4-1 record despite suffering their first loss of the season on Saturday, as they lost 40-21 against Southwestern.

Ottawa continues to lead the Bissell Division as the Braves defeated Tabor 35-17 on Saturday to improve to 5-3, 3-0 while Kansas Wesleyan remains in 2nd place in the Bissell Division with a 6-2, 4-1 record after defeating Sterling 24-14 on Saturday.

Bethel defeated Bethany 27-17, Evangel won 44-7 against Avila, McPherson defeated Saint Mary 63-7 and Ottawa defeated Tabor 35-17 in other KCAC football action on Saturday.

McPherson continues to lead the KCAC volleyball standings with a 21-3, 9-0 record while Ottawa is in 2nd with a 10-9, 7-2 record and Bethel is in 3rd at 10-10, 7-2. Kansas Wesleyan is in 8th place with a 14-12, 3-5 record.

Ottawa leads the KCAC men’s soccer standings with a 12-1-3, 9-0-2 record while Friends is in 2nd with a 12-3-1, 10-10 record and Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 3rd with a 9-1-4, 9-1-3 record. Kansas Wesleyan is currently in 7th place with a 9-6-1, 5-5-1 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan leads the KCAC women’s soccer standings with an 11-2-3, 10-0-1 record while Friends is in 2nd place with a 10-3-1, 9-1-0 record, McPherson is in 3rd with a 12-2-2, 8-1-2 record and Kansas Wesleyan is in 4th place with a 9-4-3, 8-1-2 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-1 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Saint Mary 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 7-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 7-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost 44-7 against Evangel on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 7-0 against Ottawa on Sunday. The Lady Swedes lost 5-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 7-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 6-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Swedes lost 10-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 27-17 against Bethel on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team lost 3-0 against Fort Hays State on Tuesday. The Lady Threshers lost 3-2 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team lost 3-0 against Hesston on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers lost 3-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 6-2 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Thresher football team defeated Bethany 27-17 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Friends 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Bethel 3-2 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 3-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Bethel 3-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Friends on Wednesday. The Valor defeated Bethel 6-2 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Avila 44-7 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-2 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Tabor 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated Tabor 1-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team defeated Evangel 3-0 on Wednesday. The Falcons defeated Tabor 2-1 on Saturday. … The Falcon football team lost 40-21 against Southwestern on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team defeated Haskell 3-0 on Monday. The Lady Coyotes lost 3-2 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Coyote soccer team defeated Bethany 5-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Southwestern 4-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 6-0 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Southwestern 2-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team defeated Sterling 24-14 on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Avila 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team tied York 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Avila 2-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team lost 3-2 against York on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Avila 7-0 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Saint Mary 63-7 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Bethany 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 10-0 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Southwestern 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated York 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team defeated Bethany 7-0 on Sunday. The Lady Braves defeated Southwestern 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated York 2-0 on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team defeated Southwestern 3-0 on Wednesday. The Braves tied York 1-1 on Saturday. … The Brave football team defeated Tabor 35-17 on Friday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team defeated Avila 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire defeated Sterling 3-0 on Saturday. The Lady Spire soccer team lost 2-0 against Avila on Wednesday. The Lady Spire tied Sterling 1-1 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team defeated Avilan 7-0 on Wednesday. The Spire defeated Sterling 1-0 on Saturday. … The Spire football team lost 63-7 against McPherson on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team lost 2-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Moundbuilders lost 4-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Moundbuilders lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team defeated Friends 40-21 on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors lost 3-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 3-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Warriors tied Saint Mary 1-1 on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 3-0 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Warriors lost 1-0 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 24-14 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-0 against Sterling on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-1 against Friends on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 1-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Sterling 3-0 on Wednesday. The Bluejays lost 2-1 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 35-17 against Ottawa on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team tied McPherson 1-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated McPherson 3-2 on Wednesday. The Panthers tied Ottawa 1-1 on Saturday.

2026 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Ottawa 3 0 5 3

Kan. Wesleyan 4 1 6 2

Avila 2 1 3 5

Tabor 2 2 3 5

Sterling 0 3 2 5

Saint Mary 0 4 0 8

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Friends 4 1 7 1

McPherson 3 1 7 1

Southwestern 3 1 6 2

Evangel 1 2 5 3

Bethel 1 3 2 5

Bethany 0 4 1 8

Saturday, October 24

Bethel 27, Bethany 17

Kansas Wesleyan 24, Sterling 14

Evangel 44, Avila 7

Southwestern 40, Friends 21

McPherson 63, Saint Mary 7

Ottawa 35, Tabor 17

Saturday, October 31

Bethany at Ottawa

Bethel at Avila

Friends at Kansas Wesleyan

Southwestern at McPherson

Sterling at Saint Mary

Tabor at Evangel

2026 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 9 0 21 3

Bethel 7 2 10 10

Ottawa 7 2 10 9

Okla. Wesleyan 7 3 12 14

Evangel 6 3 16 11

Sterling 6 4 15 4

Saint Mary 5 4 12 12

Avila 5 5 14 14

Kan. Wesleyan 3 5 14 12

Tabor 3 6 10 16

York 2 7 8 16

Bethany 2 7 7 17

Southwestern 1 8 8 14

Friends 1 8 9 16

2026 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Ottawa 12 1 3 9 0 2

Friends 12 3 1 10 1 0

Okla. Wesleyan 9 1 4 9 1 3

York 10 3 2 7 2 2

Saint Mary 7 5 3 7 3 1

McPherson 7 5 4 6 2 3

Kan. Wesleyan 9 6 1 5 5 1

Southwestern 5 10 1 5 6 1

Evangel 5 7 2 4 6 1

Tabor 3 8 3 3 6 2

Bethel 3 9 4 3 7 1

Avilan 2 14 1 2 9 1

Sterling 2 16 0 1 11 0

Bethany 3 13 0 0 11 0

2026 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 10 0 1 11 2 3

Friends 9 1 0 10 3 1

McPherson 8 1 2 12 2 2

Kan. Wesleyan 8 1 2 9 4 3

Avila 7 2 2 9 4 2

Southwestern 5 5 2 6 9 2

Evangel 4 4 3 5 8 3

Tabor 5 6 0 6 8 2

Ottawa 5 6 0 6 9 0

York 4 6 1 6 6 3

Saint Mary 1 8 2 2 10 2

Sterling 1 9 2 3 12 2

Bethel 1 9 1 2 12 1

Bethany 0 10 0 0 12 0