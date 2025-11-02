COLLEGE – KCAC Fall Week 11 Recap

Kansas Wesleyan remains atop the Bissell Division of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference football standings despite losing 63-6 against Friends on Saturday because it was a non-division game.

The victory keeps Friends undefeated on the season as the Falcons improved to 9-0, 5-0 this season.

McPherson remains in 2nd place in the Kessinger Division with an 8-1, 4-1 record after defeating Southwestern 53-40 Saturday.

Ottawa is in 2nd place in the Bissell division after defeating Bethany 37-6 Saturday to improve to 4-5, 3-1 while Saint Mary remains in third place with a 3-6, 3-2 record after defeating Sterling 34-27 on Saturday.

Bethel defeated Avila 35-25 and Evangel topped Tabor 27-14 in the other KCAC football action on Saturday.

McPherson remains atop the KCAC volleyball standings with a 27-2, 10-1 record while Oklahoma Wesleyan is in 2nd place with a 21-2, 10-1 record and Evangel is in third place with a 27-4, 9-1 record. Kansas Wesleyan currently sits in sixth place with a 13-12, 7-4 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan captured both KCAC soccer titles.

Oklahoma Wesleyan won the KCAC men’s title with a 14-0-3, 12-0-1 record while Ottawa finished in 2nd place with a 10-2-6, 9-0-5 record while Kansas Wesleyan moved into the third place spot in the KCAC men’s standings in the final week of the regular season with a 12-3-3, 9-2-2 record.

Oklahoma Wesleyan won the 2025 KCAC women’s soccer title with a 16-1-1, 13-0-0 record while Friends finished in 2nd place with a 12-3-3, 10-1-2 record and Kansas Wesleyan finished in third place with a 12-4-2, 10-2-1 record.

Here is a look at how each KCAC school did in football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer during this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated McPherson 1-0 on Sunday. The Lady Eagles lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles lost 2-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team lost 3-1 against McPherson on Sunday. The Eagles lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Eagles lost 7-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Eagle football team lost 35-25 against Bethel on Saturday.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team defeated Tabor 3-2 on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes defeated Southwestern 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Swede soccer team lost 5-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Lady Swedes lost 2-0 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Swede men’s soccer team lost 4-1 against Tabor on Wednesday. The Swedes lots 6-4 against Southwestern on Saturday. … The Swede football team lost 34-7 against Ottawa on Saturday.

BETHEL

The Lady Thresher volleyball team defeated York 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Saturday. … The Lady Thresher soccer team defeated York 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Threshers tied Saint Mary 0-0 on Saturday. … The Thresher men’s soccer team lost 5-0 against York on Wednesday. The Threshers lost 4-1 against Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Thresher football team defeated Avila 35-25 on Saturday.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team defeated Saint Mary 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Tabor 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Valor soccer team lost 2-0 against Saint Mary on Wednesday. The Lady Valor defeated Tabor 1-0 on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team defeated Saint Mary 4-2 on Wednesday. The Valor tied Tabor 1-1 on Saturday. … The Valor football team defeated Tabor 27-14 on Saturday.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Wednesday. The Lady Falcon lost 3-0 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Lady Falcon soccer team defeated Ottawa 4-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Falcons defeated McPherson 3-0 on Saturday. … The Falcon men’s soccer team tied Ottawa 2-2 on Wednesday. The Falcons lost 3-1 against McPherson on Saturday. … The Falcon football team defeated Kansas Wesleyan 63-6 on Saturday.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team lost 3-0 against McPherson on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Avila 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Coyotes defeated McPherson 2-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Coyotes defeated Avila 2-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team defeated McPherson 3-0 on Wednesday. The Coyotes defeated Avila 7-0 on Saturday. … The Coyote football team lost 63-6 against Friends on Saturday.

McPHERSON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team defeated Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Friends 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team lost 1-0 against Avila on Sunday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Lady Bulldogs lost 3-0 against Friends on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team defeated Avila 3-1 on Sunday. The Bulldogs lost 3-0 against Kansas Wesleyan on Wednesday. The Bulldogs defeated Friends 3-1 on Saturday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Southwestern 53-40 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Eagles defeated York 4-0 on Saturday. … The Eagle men’s soccer team defeated Avila 3-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated York 3-1 on Saturday.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team defeated Friends 3-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Braves lost 3-0 against Sterling on Saturday. … The Lady Brave soccer team lost 4-1 against Friends on Wednesday. The Lady Braves defeated Sterling 3-1 on Saturday. … The Brave men’s soccer team tied Friends 2-2 on Wednesday. The Braves defeated Sterling 4-0 on Saturday. … The Brave football team defeated Bethany 34-7 on Saturday.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spire volleyball team lost 3-1 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Lady Spire lost 3-1 against Bethel on Saturday. … The Lady Spire soccer team defeated Evangel 2-0 on Wednesday. The Lady Spire tied Bethel 0-0 on Saturday. … The Spire men’s soccer team lost 4-2 against Evangel on Wednesday. The Spire defeated Bethel 4-1 on Saturday. … The Spire football team defeated Sterling 34-7 on Saturday.

SOUTWHESTERN

The Lady Moundbuilders volleyball team lost 3-1 against Bethany on Saturday. … The Lady Moundbuilders soccer team defeated Bethany 2-0 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 6-4 on Saturday. … The Moundbuilders football team lost 53-40 against McPherson on Saturday.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team defeated Ottawa 3-0 on Saturday. The Lady Warriors were also scheduled to play Kansas Christian on Saturday, but that match was canceled. …. The Lady Warrior soccer team lost 3-1 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Warrior men’s soccer team lost 4-0 against Ottawa on Saturday. … The Warrior football team lost 34-7 against Saint Mary on Saturday.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team lost 3-2 against Bethany on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team defeated Bethany 5-1 on Wednesday. The Lady Bluejays lost 1-0 against Evangel on Saturday. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team defeated Bethany 4-1 on Wednesday. The Bluejays tied Evangel 1-1 on Saturday. … The Bluejay football team lost 27-14 against Evangel on Saturday.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team lost 3-0 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 3-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 2-1 against Bethel on Wednesday. The Lady Panthers lost 4-0 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday. … The Panther men’s soccer team defeated Bethel 5-1 on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 3-1 against Oklahoma Wesleyan on Saturday.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

Overall KCAC

Kan. Wesleyan 6 3 4 1

Ottawa 4 5 3 1

Saint Mary 3 6 3 2

Tabor 3 6 2 2

Sterling 1 8 1 4

Avila 1 8 0 3

Kessinger Division

Overall KCAC

Team W L W L

Friends 9 0 5 0

McPherson 8 1 4 1

Southwestern 6 3 2 3

Evangel 7 2 1 2

Bethany 3 6 1 3

Bethel 3 6 0 4

Saturday, November 1

Friends 63, Kansas Wesleyan 6

Saint Mary 34, Sterling 27

Ottawa 37, Bethany 6

Bethel 35, Avila 25

McPherson 53, Southwestern 40

Evangel 27, Tabor 14

Saturday, November 8

Tabor at Bethany

Sterling at Friends

Kansas Wesleyan at McPherson

Avila at Ottawa

Southwestern at Saint Mary

Bethel at Evangel

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 16 1 1 13 0 0

Friends 12 3 3 10 1 2

Kan. Wesleyan 12 4 2 10 2 1

Evangel 11 7 0 8 5 0

Tabor 11 5 2 7 4 2

Saint Mary 7 5 6 5 3 5

Southwestern 5 8 4 5 4 4

Bethel 4 10 3 4 7 2

Avila 5 7 5 3 4 6

Ottawa 4 8 5 3 6 4

York 4 12 2 3 8 2

McPherson 4 10 3 3 9 1

Bethany 1 14 1 1 12 0

Sterling 3 14 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

W L T W L T

Okla. Wesleyan 14 0 3 12 0 1

Ottawa 10 2 6 9 0 5

Kan. Wesleyan 12 3 3 9 2 2

York 11 4 3 8 2 3

Southwestern 10 7 0 7 5 0

Tabor 7 7 3 5 5 2

Friends 4 11 3 4 6 3

Saint Mary 7 9 2 5 7 1

Evangel 9 4 5 4 4 5

McPherson 7 8 3 5 5 3

Bethel 3 12 3 2 8 3

Avilan 4 14 0 2 11 0

Sterling 6 11 0 3 10 0

Bethany 3 13 1 1 11 1

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

McPherson 10 1 27 2

Okla. Wesleyan 10 1 21 2

Evangel 9 1 27 4

Bethel 9 2 19 9

Saint Mary 7 4 21 8

Kan. Wesleyan 7 4 13 12

Ottawa 6 5 9 12

Sterling 5 6 16 9

Tabor 4 7 8 16

Friends 3 8 15 10

Bethany 2 8 5 16

Southwestern 2 9 7 16

York 2 10 10 22

Avila 0 12 5 23