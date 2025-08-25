College – KCAC Fall Week 1 Recap

The 2025 fall season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference has begun for all 14 schools, with each school’s volleyball team, except Friends, competing in the opening week and each school that hosts football scheduled to begin its season this Saturday.

Friends University had its fall season begin as both Falcon soccer teams were in competition this past week.

Here is a look at what each KCAC team did this past week:

AVILA

The Lady Eagle volleyball team opened the season on Friday losing 3-1 against Judson, Illinois College. The Lady Eagles earned their first win of the season on Saturday when they went 1-1 with a 3-1 victory against Trinity Christian, but suffering their 2nd loss of the season as they lost 3-0 against Grand View. … The Eagle football team is coming off a 2024 season which saw them finish with a 4-7, 3-2 record and in 3rd place in the Bissell division of the KCAC football standings. The Eagles will open this Saturday at McPherson. … The Lady Eagle soccer team opened the season on Thursday with a 3-1 victory against Baker. … The Eagle men’s soccer team is coming off a 2024 season where they finished in 13th place in the KCAC with a 3-14, 3-10 record. The Eagles are scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday at Mission.

BETHANY

The Lady Swede volleyball team opened its 2025 season on Friday in the Siouxland Invitational losing their first two matches of the season. The Lady Swedes lost 3-0 against Doane and 3-1 against Maryville State. The Lady Swedes dropped to 0-4, this season, on Saturday when they lost both matches on the final day of the tournament, losing 3-0 against Bismarck State and 3-0 against Dakota State. … The Swede football team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday when it plays at Friends. The Swedes finished the 2024 season in 6th place in the KCAC Kissinger Division with a 3-8, 0-5 record. … The Lady Swede soccer team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday, September 6 when it plays at Hesston. The Lady Swedes finished the 2024 season with a 0-17-1, 0-13-1 record and in 14th place in the KCAC. … The Swede men’s soccer team is scheduled to begin the season Wednesday when it plays host to Doane. The Swedes finished 2024 in 14th place in the KCAC with a 0-17, 0-13 record.

BETHEL

The Lady Thrasher volleyball team opened the 2025 season by hosting its annual tournament and finishing with a 3-1 record. The Lady Threshers opened the tournament with a 1-1 record on Friday, August 15 as they defeated Panhandle State 3-1, but lost 3-2 against Texas A&M Texarkana. The Lady Threshers finished the tournament winning both matches on Saturday as they defeated Langston 3-0 and Hastings 3-0. The Lady Threshers improved to 3-1 on the season on Friday when they opened the Park University tournament with a 3-1 victory against Wayland Baptist. The Threshers lost both matches on Saturday, losing 3-2 against Oklahoma City University and 3-1 against Park, Missouri. … The Thresher football team is scheduled to begin the season Saturday at Southwestern. The Threshers finished 2024 with a 5-6, 1-4 record and in 5th place in the Kissinger Division of the KCAC. … The Lady Thresher soccer team is scheduled to begin the season on Friday at Iowa Northwestern. The Lady Threshers finished 2024 with a 6-10-2, 4-8-1 record and in 11th place in the KCAC. … The Thresher men’s soccer team is scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday when they play host to Panhandle State. The Threshers finished the 2024 season with a 9-3-3, 8-3-3 record and in third place in the KCAC.

EVANGEL

The Lady Valor volleyball team opened its 2025 season with a 2-0 record on the opening day of the WWU tournament on Friday as the Lady Valors defeated Iowa Graceland 3-0 and Haskell 3-0. The Lady Valors went 1-1 on Saturday, defeating Justice University 3-0 but losing 3-0 against William Baptist. … The Valor football team is scheduled to begin its season Saturday when it plays at Saint Mary. The Valors finished 2024 8-2, 3-2 and were in third place in the Kissinger Division of the KCAC. … The Lady Valor soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 loss against William Baptist on Saturday. … The Valor men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday with an 8-1 victory against Ozark Christian. The Valors improved to 2-0-0 this season with a 1-0 victory against the University of Health and Pharmacy Service.

FRIENDS

The Lady Falcon volleyball team is scheduled to begin its season on Friday when it hosts St. Louis Health Sciences & Pharmacy and Arlington Baptist in a triangular. The Lady Falcons finished the 2024 season with a 15-15, 4-9 record and finished in 9th place in the KCAC. … The Falcon football team is scheduled to begin its season on Saturday when it plays host to Bethany. The Falcons finished the 2024 season with a 11-2, 4-1 record and finished in 1st place in the KCAC Kissinger Division. … The Lady Falcon soccer team opened the season suffering a 4-0 loss against Oral Roberts on Thursday. … The Falcons’ men’s soccer team opened the season on Thursday against Benedictine, but suffered a 3-1 loss.

KANSAS WESLEYAN

The Lady Coyote volleyball team opened its season by splitting a pair of matches in the Hastings tournament on Saturday. The Lady Coyotes defeated College of Saint Mary 3-1 but lost 3-1 against Hastings. … The Coyote football team is scheduled to begin its season Saturday when it plays host to Ottawa. The Coyotes finished the 2024 season with a 7-5, 5-0 record, winning the Bissell division of the KCAC. … The Lady Coyote soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 victory against Hastings on Saturday. … The Coyote men’s soccer team opened the season with a 7-0 victory against Central Christian college on Saturday.

McPHERSON

Volleyball – The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened their 2025 season on Friday with a 2-0 record in the opening day of Sioux City tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Dakota Wesleyan 3-0 and Morningside University 3-2. The Lady Bulldogs split a pair of matches on Saturday, defeating Rocky Mountain College 3-0 but losing 3-1 against Iowa Northwestern. … The Bulldog football team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday when it plays host to Avila. The Bulldogs finished 2024 with a 8-2, 3-2 record and in 4th place in the Kissinger Division of the KCAC. … The Lady Bulldog soccer team opened the season on Thursday when it kicked its way to a 0-0 tie against Indiana Kokomo. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-1 against Hesston on Saturday. … The Bulldog men’s soccer team opened the season with a 3-0 loss against Baker on Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 2-1 on Saturday against Mid-America Christian.

OKLAHOMA WESLEYAN

The Lady Eagle volleyball team opened the 2025 season on Friday by wining both of its matches on the opening day of the Sioux City tournament. The Lady Eagles defeated Valley City State 3-1 and 3-1 against Rocky Mountain College. The Lady Eagles defeated Morningside 3-0 on Saturday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team is scheduled to begin its season on Monday when it plays host to Central Methodist. The Lady Eagles finished the 2024 season with a 16-1-4, 12-0-1 record and won the KCAC title. … The Eagle men’s soccer team is scheduled to begin its season on Monday when it plays host to John Brown University. The Eagles finished the 2024 season with a 16-1-4, 12-0-1 record and won the KCAC championship.

OTTAWA

The Lady Brave volleyball team opened the season on Friday when it lost 3-2 against Hastings College in the Hastings Invitational. The Lady Braves lost 3-2 against College of Saint Mary on Saturday. … The Brave football team is scheduled to begin its season on Saturday when it plays at Kansas Wesleyan. The Braves finished 2024 with a 1-4, 1-10 record and in 5th place in the Bissell division of the KCAC. … The Lady Brave soccer team opened its season on Thursday, losing 5-1 against Mid-American Christian. … The Braves men’s soccer team opened the season on Friday with a 1-1 tie against Central Methodist.

SAINT MARY

The Lady Spires volleyball team opened the 2025 season on Friday with a 3-0 victory against Park University in the Park tournament. The Lady Spires finished the tournament with a pair of victories on Saturday when they defeated Wayland Baptist 3-2 and Oklahoma City University 3-2. … The Spires football team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday when it plays host to Evangel. The Spires finished 2024 with a 1-9, 0-5 record and finished 6th in the Bissell division of the KCAC. … The Lady Spires soccer team opened its season on Saturday when they lost 4-1 against Park University. … The Spires men’s soccer team is scheduled to begin its season on Wednesday when it plays host to William Jewell. The Spires finished the 2024 season with a 10-8-1, 8-5 record and finished in 5th place in the KCAC.

SOUTWHESTERN

Volleyball – The Lady Builder volleyball team opened the season on Friday by going 1-1 in their opening two matches in the Siloam Springs tournament. The Lady Builders defeated Philander Smith University 3-0 but lost 3-1 against Paul Quinn College. The Lady Builders suffered a pair of losses on Saturday, losing 3-2 against John Brown University and 3-0 against Texas A&M Texarkana. … The Builder football team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday when they play host to Bethel. The Builders finished the 2024 season with a 11-2, 4-1 record and in 2nd place in the Kissinger Division of the KCAC. … The Lady Builder soccer team is scheduled to begin the season on Tuesday when it plays host to Panhandle State. The Lady Builders finished the 2024 season with a 4-10-4, 4-5-4 record and finished 8th in the KCAC. … The Builder men’s soccer team opened the season on Saturday losing 3-2 against the University of Science & Arts.

STERLING

The Lady Warrior volleyball team opened the season on Thursday with a 3-2 victory against Langston. The Lady Warriors defeated Peru State 3-2 on Saturday in a triangular but lost 3-0 against UHSP. … The Warrior football team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday by playing host to Tabor. The Warriors finished the 2024 season with a 2-3, 3-9 record and 4th place in the Bissell Division of the KCAC. … The Lady Warrior soccer team opened the season on Saturday with a 2-1 victory against Central Christian. … The Warrior soccer team opened the season Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Central Christian.

TABOR

The Lady Bluejay volleyball team opened its 2025 season on Tuesday, August 19 against Mid America Christian University, but lost the match 3-0. The Lady Bluejays fell to 0-3 this season on Friday when they lost both matches in a triangular at Benedictine. The Lady Bluejays lost 3-1 against Benedictine and 3-0 against Baker. … The Bluejay football team is scheduled to begin the season on Saturday when it plays at Sterling. The Bluejays finished the 2024 season with a 6-5, 4-1 record and 2nd in the Bissell division of the KCAC. … The Lady Bluejay soccer team opened the season on Saturday with a 3-1 victory against Indiana Kokomo. … The Bluejay men’s soccer team is scheduled to begin the season on Wednesday at Hesston. The Bluejays finished the 2024 season with a 5-8-5, 4-6-3 record and finished in 9th place in the KCAC.

YORK

The Lady Panther volleyball team opened its 2025 season on Saturday, August 16 when they lost 3-0 against Concordia University. The Lady Panthers lost their second match of the season on Wednesday when they lost 3-1 against Peru State. The Lady Panthers fell to 0-4 on the season on Friday when they lost both matches on the opening day of the SAU tournament. The Lady Panthers lost 3-2 against Saint Ambrose and 3-1 against Waldorf University. The Lady Panthers earned their first wins of the season on Saturday when they defeated Indiana Northwest 3-0 and Clarke University 3-0. … The Lady Panther soccer team opened the season on Saturday suffering a 1-0 loss against Doane. … The Panther men’s soccer team opened the season on Saturday with a 4-1 victory against Doane.

2025 KCAC Football Standings

Bissell Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Avila 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 0 0 0

Kessinger Division

KCAC Overall

Team W L W L

Bethany 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0

Evangel 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0

Saturday, August 30

Avila at McPherson

Bethany at Friends

Bethel at Southwestern

Evangel at Saint Mary

Ottawa at Kansas Wesleyan

Tabor at Sterling

Saturday, September 6

Friends at Avila

Kansas Wesleyan at Bethany

McPherson at Bethel

Saint Mary at Ottawa

Southwestern at Tabor

Sterling at Evangel

2025 KCAC Men’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Evangel 2 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Sterling 1 0 0 0 0 0

York 1 0 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Avilan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tabor 0 0 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 0 1 0 0 0

Friends 0 1 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 1 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 2 0 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Women’s Soccer Standings

Overall KCAC

Team W L T W L T

Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Kan. Wesleyan 1 0 0 0 0 0

Sterling 1 0 0 0 0 0

Tabor 1 0 0 0 0 0

McPherson 0 1 1 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 0 0 0

Bethel 0 0 0 0 0 0

Southwestern 0 0 0 0 0 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Evangel 0 1 0 0 0 0

Friends 0 1 0 0 0 0

Ottawa 0 1 0 0 0 0

Saint Mary 0 1 0 0 0 0

York 0 1 0 0 0 0

2025 KCAC Volleyball Standings

KCAC OVERALL

W L W L

Saint Mary 0 0 3 0

Okla. Wesleyan 0 0 3 0

Evangel 0 0 3 1

McPherson 0 0 3 1

Sterling 0 0 2 1

Bethel 0 0 4 3

Kan. Wesleyan 0 0 1 1

Avila 0 0 1 2

York 0 0 2 4

Southwestern 0 0 1 3

Friends 0 0 0 0

Bethany 0 0 0 4

Ottawa 0 0 0 2

Tabor 0 0 0 3