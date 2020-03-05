Collective Soul Coming to Salina

A rock band who shot to popularity in the 1990s is coming to Salina. Collective Soul is coming to the Stiefel Theatre late this spring.

According to the venue, coming hot off a triumphant, yearlong celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2019, the very last thing Collective Soul plan on doing in 2020 is rest on their laurels. If anything, these five fiery Georgia-bred rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of a thriving career that has seen them move millions of records and wow multitudes of fans all across the globe.

Collective Soul will perform in Salina on Friday, June 5th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.