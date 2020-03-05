Salina, KS

Now: 39 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 28 °

Collective Soul Coming to Salina

Todd PittengerMarch 5, 2020

A rock band who shot to popularity in the 1990s is coming to Salina. Collective Soul is coming to the Stiefel Theatre late this spring.

According to the venue, coming hot off a triumphant, yearlong celebration of their 25th anniversary in 2019, the very last thing Collective Soul plan on doing in 2020 is rest on their laurels. If anything, these five fiery Georgia-bred rockers are only just getting started with the next phase of a thriving career that has seen them move millions of records and wow multitudes of fans all across the globe.

Collective Soul will perform in Salina on Friday, June 5th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Beverly’s Namesake Ship Perfo...

A United States Navy ship named after an area man conducted a rescue at sea this week. According ...

March 5, 2020 Comments

Collective Soul Coming to Salina

Kansas News

March 5, 2020

KWU Women Earn No. 4 seed, Faces Ma...

Sports News

March 4, 2020

Azubuike Shines on Senior Night, KU...

Sports News

March 4, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Collective Soul Coming to...
March 5, 2020Comments
No Confirmed Coronavirus ...
March 4, 2020Comments
Dirty Job a Snap for Sali...
March 4, 2020Comments
Equifest Excitement Growi...
March 4, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH