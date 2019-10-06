Salina, KS

Now: 56 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 42 °

Cold Air Surge By Week’s End

Todd PittengerOctober 6, 2019

Much colder air will make it feel much more fall-like by week’s end.

According to the National Weather Service, after a couple of days of seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s, a strong cold front is expected to move through Thursday into Thursday night.

The cold front will usher-in much colder air with below normal temperatures starting Friday morning and continuing through the weekend. The first freeze of the season is possible across parts of central Kansas.

While there is not a lot of precipitation anticipated, a mix of light rain and even light snow is possible for some areas of Northern Kansas late Thursday into early Friday.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Cold Air Surge By Week’s End

Much colder air will make it feel much more fall-like by week's end. According to the National We...

October 6, 2019 Comments

Salina on Tap is Back

Top News

October 6, 2019

Bears Hand K-State Big 12 Home Loss...

Sports News

October 5, 2019

Jayhawks fall to No. 6/4 Sooners, 4...

Sports News

October 5, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Woman Wins Las Veg...
October 5, 2019Comments
New Faces on Salina’...
October 5, 2019Comments
Sidewalk to Success
October 4, 2019Comments
Derby Teen Busted for Bri...
October 4, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH