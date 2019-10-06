Cold Air Surge By Week’s End

Much colder air will make it feel much more fall-like by week’s end.

According to the National Weather Service, after a couple of days of seasonal temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s, a strong cold front is expected to move through Thursday into Thursday night.

The cold front will usher-in much colder air with below normal temperatures starting Friday morning and continuing through the weekend. The first freeze of the season is possible across parts of central Kansas.

While there is not a lot of precipitation anticipated, a mix of light rain and even light snow is possible for some areas of Northern Kansas late Thursday into early Friday.