Coffee With Colyer in Salina

Todd PittengerFebruary 3, 2018

New Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer made a stop in Salina Saturday morning. The Governor, who is on a two-day tour of the state, started the day at Ad Astra Books and Coffee in Downtown Salina.

Colyer, who has been Governor since Wednesday, went from table to table chatting with those who were enjoying their coffee before then meeting with the media for a few minutes.

The Governor told KSAL News that it has been a hectic first few days of his administration. Colyer vowed that things will be different in Topeka than under the previous administration. He said it’s been an encouraging start. The Governor earlier this week was able to announce that the state is running about $250 million ahead in revenue.

 

The Governor said that the school funding issue needs to be finally taken care of. He said it has been going on for five decades, and it’s finally time to get some some real results.

 

 

Colyer became the 47th Governor of Kansas on Wednesday. He was sworn into office to finish Sam Brownback’s term. Brownback resigned to become President Donald Trump’s Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.  The remaining term is a little less than a year, but Colyer is running for election, with hopes of getting four more years.

The Governor added that he will have some more encouraging  announcements next week in regard to positive changes in Topeka.

New Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is in Salina this morning.

Posted by Newsradio 1150 KSAL on Saturday, February 3, 2018

Coffee With Colyer in Salina

New Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer made a stop in Salina Saturday morning. The Governor, who is on a tw...

