Coffee With a Commissioner

Todd PittengerFebruary 19, 2020

A Salina City Commissioner plans to begin hosting a monthly event. Rod Franz says he invites area residents to meet with him and chat informally at monthly coffee events at local coffee shops and restaurants.

The first in a series of drop-in coffee events is from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. this coming Saturday, February 22 at Ad Astra Books & Coffee House in downtown Salina.

Commissioner Franz will provide coffee to all attendees. Individuals may drop in any time during the hour.

“All residents are invited to stop by and chat about whatever is on their minds,” Franz said.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

