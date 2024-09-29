Coffee Chat With Superintendent Exline

Salina community members are invited to a Coffee Chat with USD Superintendent Linn Exline on Monday, September 30 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. in the District Office.

The interactive session will feature information about Career and Technical Education in USD 305 schools along with time for questions and ideas from participants.

This Coffee Chat is the first of four that will occur throughout the school year. Join your neighbors at this opportunity for connecting, learning and sharing with Superintendent Exline.

Mark your calendar now for Monday, September 30 from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. at the District Office, 1511 Gypsum Avenue. For more information, please call (785) 309-4723.