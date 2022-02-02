Coffee Beans mean Big Business

Love that morning cup of coffee? What are some of the challenges facing independent roasters in America to keep your cup filled?

Samual Finch is the master roaster and bean buyer at Blacksmith Coffee Shop & Roastery in Lindsborg and Salina and tells KSAL News that before you take your first sip – roasters have contracted with suppliers or made deals for direct trade in green coffee beans.

Weather conditions, inflation, political climate and the influence of major food brands also play a role in the price for coffee.

Finch says building relationships with farmers through direct trade is helping him find good sources for green beans to roast at his operation.

Blacksmith Coffee & Roastery is based in Lindsborg with a Drive Thru shop in Salina at 2029 S. Ohio Street.

Photos courtesy Blacksmith Coffee Shop