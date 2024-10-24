COACH HARRIS’ HEAD COACHING DEBUT RESULTS IN 36-POINT VICTORY

Haviland, Kan. – The Bethany College Swedes Men’s Basketball team opened their season on the road in Haviland, Kan. where they would face off against the Barclay College Bears.

Emmanuel Akpan would score the first basket of the season on the Swedes’ first possession. The Swedes would showcase their depth early as 13 players would touch the floor in the first half helping lead the Swedes to a 61-39 lead by halftime.

The second half was more of the same as the Swedes would cruise to a 117-81 victory.

Akpan would lead Bethany in scoring with 29 points to go along with 11 rebounds to secure his first double-double as a Swede. JR Cison racked up 21 points and two steals. Ellis Todd would add in 12 more points followed by 11 from Kenneth Haynes and 10 from Kendall Collins.

Devin Spencer made his return from ACL surgery with an impressive seven steals. Akpan tallied the lone block of the evening for the Swedes.

Up Next…

The Swedes are set to hit the road again, this time to Crete, Neb. to take on the Doane University Tigers in a NAIA showdown. Last year, Doane took the match 74-59 in Hahn Gymnasium, so Bethany will have a chip on their shoulder when facing the Tigers again. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM in the Haddix Center.