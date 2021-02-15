Closings, Cancellations, Road, Weather Conditions

Sub-zero wind chills are impacting Kansas. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for much of the state until tomorrow at noon.

According to the National Weather Service, wind chills could reach 30-degrees-below-zero at times. The bitter cold wind chills will continue through Tuesday morning. The lowest values of 25 to 35 below will occur early this morning and again early Tuesday morning.

Wind chills ths cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in a matter of minutes. If you have pets or farm animals, make sure they have plenty of food and water, and are not overly exposed to extreme cold. Take precautions to ensure your water pipes do not freeze. Make sure your car has at least a half a tank of gas so that you can stay warm if you become stranded.

