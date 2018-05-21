Click It or Ticket Salina

As part of a nation wide effort to encourage drivers to buckle up – Salina Police will be out in force beginning today through June 3, looking for seat belt violations.

Lt. Russ Lamer tells KSAL News that extra officers will be on patrol looking for drivers and occupants who are not buckled up.

Citations for unrestrained adults are $30 while the citation for children under 18-years old who are not buckled up is $60 plus court costs of $58.

The extra hours for officers is paid for by a special seat belt enforcement grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.