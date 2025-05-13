“Click It or Ticket” Effort to Begin

Law enforcement agencies around the state are preparing to mobilize in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel holidays in the nation, and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is urging all drivers and passengers on our roads to buckle up. During the “Click It or Ticket” effort drivers will be met with extra enforcement by the agency.

Deputies will be on the lookout unrestrained drivers, passengers, and children traveling our roads.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, “Your seat belt could be what saves you and those riding with you. Insist that everyone in the vehicle is retrained before you start. I also want people to know that in the interest of saving lives, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ticketing and educating the violators of adult seat belt and child safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions because we want you to be as safe as possible on your travels.”

Beginning on May 18th, and continuing through June 1st, travelers can expect increased police presence on Saline County roadways as law enforcement agencies vigorously enforce Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2025 Kansas “Click It or Ticket” campaign.