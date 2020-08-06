Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama top preseason coaches’ poll

Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches’ preseason poll for a second straight year.

The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season’s championship game.

Ohio State, which lost 29-23 to Clemson in a Fiesta Bowl semifinal last year, is second in the poll and received 17 first-place votes. Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five.

Alabama received four first-place votes. LSU got six while Georgia did not get a No. 1 vote.

Rounding out the top 10 are Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame. Oklahoma is seeking its fourth straight playoff berth after losing 63-28 to LSU in a Peach Bowl semifinal last year. The preseason Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 24.

Kansas State was in the “others receiving votes” category, earning just one vote. TCU had seven and Baylor garnered 66.

Oklahoma checked in at No. 6. Texas followed for the Big 12 at No. 14. Oklahoma State begins the season at No. 16 while Iowa State starts at No. 25.