Clean Sweep

Jeff Garretson
May 20, 2020

In an effort to keep patrons safe from an invisible foe, staff at the Salina Public Library are making plans to wipe COVID-19 off the shelves. Library Director Melanie Hedgepeth tells KSAL News they’ve found a new weapon in the fight.

 

 

Industry experts say use of an electrostatic sprayer provides a precise application of disinfectants to destroy or inactivate microorganisms.

As part of a phased-in reopening following the lifting of stay-at-home orders, Salina Public Library is offering limited physical checkout opportunities with pickup services.

 

 

Patrons with materials currently checked out are asked to return them by May 31 and they will be fine free until June 1st.

Hedgepeth adds they are still waiting for sometime in the future to open the space for patrons to return and use the library.

