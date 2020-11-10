Clay County Public Offices Set to Go In To Lock Down Mode

Clay County public offices will go into “lock down mode,” effective Thursday, Nov. 12. Clay County Commissioners made the decision Monday, along with issuing a mask mandate.

Their vote followed news the county saw 55 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, including four deaths. The county has had 227 cases in all, with 117 still active. County offices will do business by appointment only. Clay Center City Hall and the Clay County Courthouse also decided Monday to close to the public and operate by appointment only until further notice.

“Nobody wants this. Nobody likes this. But it is absolutely necessary if we are going to prevent further illnesses, deaths and additional disruption to our children’s educations and to our community’s economy,” Clay Co. Emergency Mgt. wrote on their Facebook page. People will be required to wear a mask when out in public or doing business in their office or workplace. The mandate will remain in effect through at least Nov. 30, 2020