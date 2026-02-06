Clay Center Defeats Cowboys in Abilene for First Time Since 2010

pictured is Abilene Senior, Taygen Funston, image courtesy of Brad Anderson

Clay Center 36, Abilene Cowgirls 26

ABILENE: The Clay Center Lady Tigers won their second straight game Friday night, with a win over Abilene. Clay Center defeated #10 Chapman 39-31 on Tuesday to snap a 9-game losing streak. Friday night, the Lady Tigers used a big 3rd quarter to take control of the game against the Cowgirls.

With the victory against Abilene, Clay Center completed the season sweep. The Lady Tigers defeated the Cowgirls 34-30 on December 16. Friday night, Clay Center outscored Abilene 12-2 in the 3rd quarter and led by as much as 15 points in the 4th quarter.

Abilene fell to 4-12, 0-8 with the loss. The Cowgirls were led in scoring by Sophomore, Tessa Herrman, who finished with 12 points. Clay Center improved to 4-11, 4-5 with the win. The Lady Tigers, were led by Junior, Lilly Edwards, with 16 points.

Clay Center 7 15 27 36 – (4-11, 4-5)

Cowgirls 5 11 13 26 – (4-12, 0-8)

Abilene: Tessa Herrman 12, Makenna Stover 7, Timber Taylor 2, Kinzie Crump 2, Kit Barbieri 2, Layla Pickerign 1

Clay Center: Lily Edwards 16, Savanah Bloomdahl 8, Miley McGee 5, Lara Hammond 3, Boston Craig 2, Molly McGee 2

Sophomore, Tessa Herrman 12

Clay Center 72, Abilene Cowboys 55

ABILENE: The Clay Center Tigers completed the season sweep of Abilene Friday night. Clay Center also won in Abilene for the first time since 2010. Their last victory February 19, 2010, in 55-41 victory.

Friday night, the Cowboys got off to a great start. They led 17-16 at the end of the 1st quarter and built a 9-point lead in the second quarter. The Tigers finished the 1st half on a 12-4 run and outscored Abilene 20-12 to take a 47-40 lead into the final quarter.

Clay Center put the game away in the 4th quarter with timely three-pointers and free-throw shooting. Abilene used an 8-0 run to pull to within 49-48 with 6:01 to play in the game. Clay Center Sophomore, Angel Avalos, then connected on a three-pointer to stretch the lead back to 52-48 with 5:06 left in the game. The Cowboys pulled back to within 52-50 on a Kaleb Becker bucket with 4:07 to play. The Tigers then countered with a 7-0 run capped by a Grady Theurer, three-pointer, to extend the lead to 59-50 with 2:00 left in the game. Abilene got a quick three-point play to pull to within 59-53 but Theurer answered quickly with his 4th three-pointer of the night, to put the game away. Theurer finished with 8 of his 16 points in the final quarter. Tiger Sophomore, then iced the game at the line. He finished with 10 of his team-high 17 in the final quarter and was 6-6 at the line in the 4th. Clay Center as a team was 10-10 at the line in the final quarter. Tiger Junior, Abram Stratton, also reached 17 points in the win.

Abilene had their 2-game win streak snapped. They fell to 4-12, 2-6, while Clay Center improved to 9-6, 6-3. The Cowboys had three in double-figures, Kolt Becker (16), Levi Evans (12) and Landyn Rogers (11). Abilene will wrap up their three game home stand Tuesday vs Rock Creek.

Clay Center 15 27 47 72 – (9-6, 6-3)

Cowboys 16 28 40 55 – (4-12, 2-6)

Abilene: Kolt Becker 16, Levi Evans 12, Landyn Rogers 11, Taygen Funston 7, Nolin Hartman 4, Wyatt Bathurst 3, Bennett Altwegg 2,

Clay Center: Abram Stratton 17, Rylan Gurney 17, Grady Theurer 16, Christian Qualls 14, Angel Avalos 6, Will Cranmer 2

Senior, Levi Evans 12

Senior, Landyn Rogers 11

Senior, Taygen Funston 7

Senior, Bennett Altwegg 2