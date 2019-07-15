Classic Bikes Stolen

A dozen collector bicycles were stolen from a storage shed in Salina.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to 204 S. Broadway after the owner discovered someone had broken into his building and removed 12 bikes he had in storage.

Police say the owner is still tabulating the loss after someone stole a collection that included a Schwinn Green Hornet, and a couple of Schwinn tandem bikes.

The sail on a sailboat stored in the building is also gone.

Loss and damage so far is listed at $3,300.