Civilian Dies on Fort Riley

A civilian died Sunday on Fort Riley.

Santos Hernandez was taken to Irwin Army Community Hospital and was declared deceased at 4:15 p.m. June 3 by an IACH doctor. Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating Hernandez’s death, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Mr. Hernandez,” said Lt. Col. Joey Sullinger, 1st Infantry Division public affairs officer. “The 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley community will be there for his family throughout this difficult time.”

Hernandez is the father in law of a 1st Inf. Div. Soldier.