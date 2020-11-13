CityGo Adjusting Peak Bus Service Hours

Service levels for CityGo bus peak routes are being adjusted beginning Monday, and continuing until further notice.

According to OCCK, beginning Monday, November 16th, CityGo Peak Route buses will run from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then again from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., each day Monday through Friday. Regular routes will run as usual.

Passengers will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing requirements. Additional buses may be dispatched if needed.

All other transportation options will continue as normally scheduled.

Services levels will continue to be adjusted as the situation warrants. Information will be submitted to the media, posted on Facebook and the OCCK Transportation website.