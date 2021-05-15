City to Consider Mask Mandate Repeal

On Thursday Kansas rescinded its statewide mask mandate. On Monday, the Salina City Commission will consider ending its local mask mandate.

After the CDC offered new masking guidelines, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement Thursday confirming that anyone who received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago can safely go about their day without a face mask. Masks will still be required at businesses who have their own policies, at healthcare facilities, and on public transportation.

While the state order is ended, local cities and counties can still enact and enforce their own ordinances.