Salina, KS

Now: 58 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 59 °

City to Consider Mask Mandate Repeal

Todd PittengerMay 15, 2021

On Thursday Kansas rescinded its statewide mask mandate. On Monday, the Salina City Commission will consider ending its local mask mandate.

After the CDC offered new masking guidelines, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statement Thursday confirming that anyone who received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at least two weeks ago can safely go about their day without a face mask. Masks will still be required at businesses who have their own policies, at  healthcare facilities, and on public transportation.

While the state order is ended, local cities and counties can still enact and enforce their own ordinances.

Salina is one of the cities in Kansas that still has an ordinance in place. City commissioners Monday will consider repealing the ordinance.
Normally to repeal an ordinance it would take two meetings to do so, with a first reading at the first meeting and then a second and final reading at the second meeting. Commissioners, though can elect to have the second reading on the same day.
If approved, a repeal would not go into effect until it is published in the newspaper of record, the Salina Journal, probably later in the week.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Tech Seeking New Trustees

Salina Area Technical College is accepting applications from individuals interested in serving on th...

May 15, 2021 Comments

City to Consider Mask Mandate Repea...

Top News

May 15, 2021

Salina Altrusa Club Service Project...

Top News

May 15, 2021

HS Sports Digest – 5/14

Sports News

May 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Tech Seeking New T...
May 15, 2021Comments
4 New COVID Cases, No New...
May 14, 2021Comments
Neb. Woman Injured In Sal...
May 14, 2021Comments
Funding Secured For Runwa...
May 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices