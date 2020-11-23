City Takes COVID Actions

Salina City Commissioners approved several actions Monday to help fight the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the community. Commissioners strengthened the mask ordinance, closed the field house, and are reaching out to neighboring counties to urge them to take similar actions.

The mask ordinance is being changed to include a masking requirement at indoor facilities, not matter the social distancing. At businesses customers and employees must wear masks, and businesses are required to enforce the policy. There are some exceptions to wearing masks, including medical reasons and young children. Salina Police will also enforce the ordinance.

Commissioners are also voted to close the Salina Field House. The facility, which had recently reopened to host events is now closed until it is deemed safe to reopen.

Commissioners are also drafting a letter to send to contiguous counties, some of which currently have no mask ordinance, urging them enact appropriate COVID measures. Commissioners noted that people from neighboring counties frequently come to Salina, and that Salina Regional Health Center is treating COVIID patients from across the region.