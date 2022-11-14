City, State Crews Ready For Wintry Mix

With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of rain and light snow Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, the City of Salina is pre-treating elevated surfaces with salt and a Magnesium Chloride brine (MgCl2).

According to the City, the Streets work group plans to have additional trucks ready on standby for emergency response as needed throughout the evening and the early morning. Staff will continue to monitor weather reports and make adjustments to the plan as needed throughout the day and evening.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, they also trucks are ready to roll in Salina and crews are on Standby for the evening.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could also present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.

For additional information on the storm or snow removal operations, please visit the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/, the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salina.ks.gov/ or call the General Services office at (785) 309-5750.

For road conditions across Kansas check KanDrive.org.

_ _ _

Kansas Department of Transportation Photo