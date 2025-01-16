City Services Altered on MLK Day

The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday will alter City of Salina services.

City offices will be closed Monday, January 20th. Staff will return to the regular schedule Tuesday, January 21.

Salina General Services offices will be closed on Monday, January 20th., 2025. Regular office hours, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will resume on Tuesday.

Despite the closure, trash service will not be affected, and all normal routes will run as scheduled from Monday through Friday. Additionally, the Salina Municipal Solid Waste Landfill will remain

open during its regular hours, 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Monday January 20th.