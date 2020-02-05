Salina, KS

City Seeking Input on Boards, Commissions, Committees

Todd PittengerFebruary 5, 2020

The City of Salina is seeking public feedback about City boards, commissions and committees. A new survey is now available online to gather input.

According to the City, the six question survey asks questions about participation and communication preferences pertaining to vacancies.

The survey is available at   www.salina-ks.gov, and select the link located within the Featured Items section. The survey will close Friday, February 28th.

For more information, call the City Clerk’s Office at (785) 309-5735.

 

