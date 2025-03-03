City Readies Precautionary Winter Storm Preparation

The City of Salina is preparing for what could be another quick blast of winter weather.

According to the City, in response to the impending weather forecast this week, equipment is being prepared with salt spreaders, in addition to a grapple to remove fallen limbs from roadways. Staff will be on standby to begin operations as needed for precipitation/wind.

Crews will not be pre-treating. Heavy rainfall leading to potential snow will likely wash off or dilute pre-treatments.

Pavement temperatures are not expected to drop below freezing for more than 3 hours, diminishing chances of ice.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching city trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.

