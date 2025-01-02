City Preparing For Winter Storm

With a wintry mix of snow expected to begin Saturday, and last through Sunday, the City of Salina is preparing.

According to the City. crews will be salting all bridge decks and elevated surfaces prior to any potential weather. Salt trucks are equipped, and staff will be on standby ready to deploy when the need arises.

The public is asked to allow ample space when approaching salt trucks from behind, as the equipment will be distributing salt to the roadway. Driving too closely to equipment could present additional challenges and safety concerns for operators and other motorists.

For additional information on the storm or snow removal operations, please visit the City’s website at http://www.salina-ks.gov/, the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/salina.ks.gov/ or call the General Services office at (785) 309-5750.