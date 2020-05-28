City Playgrounds, Equipment Available For Use

Todd PittengerMay 28, 2020

Parks in Salina are slowly getting back to normal.

According to the City of Salina, to align with the Saline County Health Officer’s order which makes Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Reopening Plan a local order, City playgrounds and equipment are now available for use.

Picnic shelters will remain closed until further notice.

Playgrounds and picnic shelters affected include:

  • Bill Burke Park
  • Centennial Park
  • Country Club Park
  • East Crawford Recreation Area
  • Glen offer Hill Park
  • Hawthorne Park
  • Indian Rock Park
  • Jerry Ivey Park
  • Kennedy Park
  • Kenwood Park
  • Lakewood Park
  • Meadowlark Park
  • Oakdale Park
  • Oxbow Park
  • Pacific Park
  • Parker Park
  • Phillips Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Magnolia Soccer Complex
  • Schilling Park
  • Steve Hawley Park
  • Sunset Park
  • Thomas Park
  • Woodland Park.

Frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing (six feet or more) in public settings is strongly encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

