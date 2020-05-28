City Playgrounds, Equipment Available For Use

Parks in Salina are slowly getting back to normal.

According to the City of Salina, to align with the Saline County Health Officer’s order which makes Phase 2 of the Ad Astra Reopening Plan a local order, City playgrounds and equipment are now available for use.

Picnic shelters will remain closed until further notice.

Playgrounds and picnic shelters affected include:

Bill Burke Park

Centennial Park

Country Club Park

East Crawford Recreation Area

Glen offer Hill Park

Hawthorne Park

Indian Rock Park

Jerry Ivey Park

Kennedy Park

Kenwood Park

Lakewood Park

Meadowlark Park

Oakdale Park

Oxbow Park

Pacific Park

Parker Park

Phillips Park

Riverside Park

Magnolia Soccer Complex

Schilling Park

Steve Hawley Park

Sunset Park

Thomas Park

Woodland Park.

Frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing (six feet or more) in public settings is strongly encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.