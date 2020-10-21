City Planning Leaf Collection Effort

The City of Salina is preparing for its annual leaf collection effort.

According to the city, General Services/Streets staff will begin conducting its annual curbside leaf collection from November 2 to December 23, weather permitting. The schedule is subject to change depending on when the leaves actually fall.

As the weeks progress, staff will provide public updates to help keep everyone wishing to participate in the program properly informed. Included below are the participant guidelines in order to help staff collect all of the leaves set out by the public this season.

Participant Guidelines and Information: