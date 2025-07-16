City Partners With Railroad on Crossing Project

The City Commission this week unanimously approved a motion authorizing the interim city manager to execute an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad for work associated with the Magnolia Trail Project.

The agreement, totaling $241,397 plus railroad flagging expenses and an annual maintenance fee of $805, allows Union Pacific to perform necessary improvements on its right-of-way at the railroad crossing near Belmont Boulevard and Magnolia Road.

City Engineer Jim Kowach explained that the project will convert a portion of the existing sidewalk on the south side of Magnolia Road into a multiuse path, while also extending the sidewalk into areas where none currently exist. Plans also include widening a box culvert between 9th Street and Belmont Boulevard.

The City secured a Transportation Alternatives grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) in 2021 to help fund the project. Initially estimated at $500,000 to $600,000, the cost has now risen to approximately $800,000.

Kowach noted that KDOT requires continuous sidewalk connectivity throughout the project area, including the section crossing the Union Pacific tracks. The railroad has also opted to replace the tracks at the exact location of the new pedestrian crossing, contributing to the increased cost.

The Commission approved the agreement with a 5-0 vote.